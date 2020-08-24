Global  
 

How to watch night 1 of the Republican National Convention

WorldNews Monday, 24 August 2020 ()
How to watch night 1 of the Republican National ConventionThe first night of programming for the Republican National Convention will kick off Monday night — though some convention business will take place earlier in the day. The GOP convention’s proceedings were scaled back, but the event isn’t all virtual — a relatively small group of delegates have gathered in Charlotte, North Carolina, to conduct convention business. On Monday morning, these delegates formally renominated Mike Pence as vice presidential candidate, and they will renominate Donald Trump as the party’s presidential candidate shortly. Trump is expected to appear and thank delegates for renominating...
 Kim Klacik, the Republican running for Maryland's 7th Congressional District, will speak during the first night of the Republican National Convention, according to a Trump campaign announcement Sunday.

