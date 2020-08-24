|
How to watch night 1 of the Republican National Convention
Monday, 24 August 2020 ()
The first night of programming for the Republican National Convention will kick off Monday night — though some convention business will take place earlier in the day. The GOP convention’s proceedings were scaled back, but the event isn’t all virtual — a relatively small group of delegates have gathered in Charlotte, North Carolina, to conduct convention business. On Monday morning, these delegates formally renominated Mike Pence as vice presidential candidate, and they will renominate Donald Trump as the party’s presidential candidate shortly. Trump is expected to appear and thank delegates for renominating...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Republican National Convention Series of presidential nominating conventions of the United States Republican Party
Trump accepts nomination at RNC conventionThe Republican Party formally nominated President Donald Trump for a second term Monday, one of the first acts of a GOP convention that has been dramatically..
USATODAY.com
An official start: Trump secures delegates for nomination at Republican National ConventionTrump's nomination was never in question but the formal roll call at the RNC is still a symbolic milestone, an expression of the party's support.
USATODAY.com
Trump speeches, attacks on Biden: What to expect this week at the Republican National ConventionTrump plans to appear every night of the four-day virtual convention designed to promote him and to blast his rival, Democratic nominee Joe Biden.
USATODAY.com
Top Trump aide Kellyanne Conway to leave White House postWhite House counselor Kellyanne Conway said Sunday night she would step down at the end of August to focus on her family. The announcement comes as President..
CBS News
Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
Trump formally nominated for 2nd term as GOP convention beginsCHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Republican Party formally nominated President Donald Trump for a second term in the White House Monday, one of the first acts of a GOP..
WorldNews
GOP formally nominates Trump for reelection on first day of RNCThe delegates cast their votes during a roll call vote from Charlotte, North Carolina.
CBS News
Unconventional: Trump puts stamp on made-for-TV Republican event
Credit: FRANCE 24 English Duration: 03:44Published
Charlotte, North Carolina Largest city in North Carolina
Trump seeks 'hopeful' convention to lift campaign
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:04Published
Here is what to expect on Day 1 of the Republican Convention and what Trump will be doingTrump visits Charlotte, N.C. to thank Republican delegates after they vote to formally re-nominate him for a second term.
USATODAY.com
North Carolina State in the southeastern United States
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Chief of staff defends Trump addressing RNC from White HouseMark Meadows also took a shot at Joe Biden, saying Mr. Trump is "willing to travel everywhere and not just convey things from a basement in Delaware."
CBS News
Kellyanne Conway leaving Trump administration by end of monthLongtime Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway has announced she's leaving the administration to spend more time with her family. CBS News White House correspondent..
CBS News
UK will get first access to Oxford vaccine, No 10 says
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:20Published
Mike Pence 48th vice president of the United States
Not Only One Heartbeat Away But The President? Mike Pence And The New Apostolic ReformationArticle by WNews.com Correspondent Dallas Darling If Vice President Mike Pence, his staff, and Christian conservatives have their way, the Republican National..
WorldNews
GOP prepares for battle after bruising DNC
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:35Published
Pence says DNC speeches presented "a grim vision for America"Pence said speakers at the RNC next week will talk about the administration's "record of results."
CBS News
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this