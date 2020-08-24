|
|
|
Justin Townes Earle, Singer-Songwriter in Father’s Footsteps, Dies at 38
Monday, 24 August 2020 ()
He released eight alt-country albums as a solo artist, seeking to emerge from the long shadow of the outlaw country star Steve Earle.
|
|
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
|
Americana singer-songwriter Justin Townes Earle, Steve Earle's son, dead at age 38
"It is with tremendous sadness that we inform you of the passing of our son, husband, father and friend Justin," a Facebook post Sunday night said.
USATODAY.com
|
Justin Townes Earle, singer-songwriter and son of Steve Earle, dies at 38
"It is with tremendous sadness that we inform you of the passing of our son, husband, father and friend Justin," said a statement on Justin Earle's Facebook...
The Age
Tweets about this
|