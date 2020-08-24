Global  
 

Justin Townes Earle, Singer-Songwriter, Dies at 38

The Wrap Monday, 24 August 2020 ()
Justin Townes Earle, Singer-Songwriter, Dies at 38Justin Townes Earle, an Americana singer-songwriter and son of the country artist Steve Earle, had died. He was 38.

His death was confirmed Sunday by an announcement on his official Facebook page.

“It is with tremendous sadness that we inform you of the passing of our son, husband, father and friend Justin. So many of you have relied on his music and lyrics over the years and we hope that his music will continue to guide you on your journeys. You will be missed dearly Justin,” the statement reads.

A cause of death has not yet been announced.

According to Rolling Stone, Earle rose to prominence in 2007 with his EP “Yuma.” His most recent album, “The Saint of Lost Causes,” came out in 2019.

He was named after fellow American singer-songwriter Townes Van Zandt, according to a Wall Street Journal story written about him in 2010.

The singer won Emerging Act of the Year at the 2009 Americana Honors & Awards, and later won Song of the Year in 2011 for his song “Harlem River Blues.” He was nominated for Artist of the Year at the awards ceremony in 2012.

The Facebook statement goes on to quote some of Earle’s lyrics:

“I’ve crossed oceans/ Fought freezing rain and blowing sand/ I’ve crossed lines and roads and wondering rivers/ Just looking for a place to land.”

[CITE: https://www.facebook.com/justintownesearle/posts/10157797303759865]

It is with tremendous sadness that we inform you of the passing of our son, husband, father and friend Justin. So many…

Posted by Justin Townes Earle on Sunday, August 23, 2020



More to come…

*Related stories from TheWrap:*

Jack Tewksbury, 9-Time Golden Globe Awards Producer, Dies at 94

Frankie Banali, Quiet Riot Drummer, Dies at 68

First Ladies Storm the Emmys: Behind Hillary Clinton and Michelle Obama's Nominated Shows
Related news from verified sources

Singer-songwriter Justin Townes Earle, son of Steve Earle, dead at 38

 Americana singer-songwriter Justin Townes Earle, the son of musician Steve Earle, has died at age 38, according to an announcement posted on his Facebook page...
CBC.ca

Singer Justin Townes Earle, son of country rocker Steve Earle, dies at 38

 Singer-songwriter Justin Townes Earle has died, according to a Sunday announcement from his representatives. He is the son of country rocker Steve Earle.
CTV News

Justin Townes Earle, Second-Generation Americana Star, Dies At 38

 The son of singer Steve Earle, Justin Townes Earle recorded eight albums, including 2019's The Saint of Lost Causes. His death was announced on his Facebook page...
NPR


