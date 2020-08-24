Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Justin Townes Earle Has Died

Clash Monday, 24 August 2020 ()
Justin Townes Earle Has DiedThe songwriter was 38 years old...

American songwriter *Justin Townes Earle* has died, it has been confirmed.

The news was announced on the artist's official social media channels, with a message on his Facebook penned by his family addressing fans.

The son of Steve Earle, Justin Townes Earle was named after his father's hero, Townes Van Zandt.

A songwriter whose stark honesty could be bracing, Justin Townes Earle's work was shot through with humanity.

Struggling with addiction for the bulk of his life, the American artist released eight acclaimed albums during his career.

The response from his peers to news of Justin's death has been one of shock.

A statement from his family reads: "It is with tremendous sadness that we inform you of the passing of our son, husband, father and friend Justin. So many of you have relied on his music and lyrics over the years and we hope that his music will continue to guide you on your journeys. You will be missed dearly."

Here's a few tributes:



My friend, Justin Townes Earle, has passed away. Such a tremendous songwriter...he took me on 2 tours and always treated me so kindly....he understood struggle, he understood joy...I saw him at the peaks and valleys of both through the 13 years I knew him...we will miss you JT pic.twitter.com/rq74Qu3Hif

— Samantha Crain (@sjcrain) August 24, 2020



Had a lot of good times and made a lot of good music with JTE. So sad for his family tonight.

— Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) August 24, 2020



Rest In Peace, Justin Townes Earle. Only played a handful of shows with him, but his performances were always so inspiring.

— Courtney Marie Andrews (@courtneymamusic) August 24, 2020

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.

Buy Clash Magazine
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Daily Download: Justin Bieber, Shawn Mendes Spark Collab Rumours [Video]

Daily Download: Justin Bieber, Shawn Mendes Spark Collab Rumours

Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes spark collaboration rumours after they were spotted leaving the same music studio together. Plus, Tenille Townes gets the surprise of her life thanks to Keith Urban.

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:11Published

Related news from verified sources

Americana singer-songwriter Justin Townes Earle, Steve Earle's son, dead at age 38

 "It is with tremendous sadness that we inform you of the passing of our son, husband, father and friend Justin," a Facebook post Sunday night said.
USATODAY.com

Stephen King and More Mourn Death of 38-Year-Old Singer/Songwriter Justin Townes Earle

 Justin, the son of alternative country artist Steve Earle, is confirmed to have passed away on Sunday, August 23 by a rep for his label New West Records.
AceShowbiz

Justin Townes Earle death: Stephen King and Margo Price lead tributes to singer-songwriter, who has died at 38

 'He understood struggle, he understood joy,' tweeted musician Samantha Crain
Independent


Tweets about this

MyBostonNews

My Boston News RT @NECN: Singer-songwriter Justin Townes Earle died on August 23, 2020, at the age of 38. He is the son of country musician Steve Earle. h… 10 seconds ago

genarodelgado

Genaro Delgado RT @RollingStone: Justin Townes Earle, the Americana songwriter and son of Steve Earle, has died at 38 https://t.co/9JgttR5WDP https://t.co… 25 seconds ago

FelkinPunch

L$ RT @StephenKing: It appears that Justin Townes Earle has died. I hope it's a hoax but fear it is not. What a loss. 2 minutes ago

bilbospizza

Bill Dye Justin Townes Earle Dead at 38 – Rolling Stone https://t.co/actGtGpQCJ 2 minutes ago

suepennicuik

Sue Pennicuik RT @suepennicuik: Vale Justin Townes Earle. Sadly, another wonderful talent lost too young. My condolences to his family. https://t.co/CtPy… 5 minutes ago

NECN

NECN Singer-songwriter Justin Townes Earle died on August 23, 2020, at the age of 38. He is the son of country musician… https://t.co/32EnnbJX5L 8 minutes ago

LaurelSnyder

laurelsnyder Justin Townes Earle has died, and I want to send love out to all my friends in music. It's such a hard time. There… https://t.co/uoqJExXlGM 10 minutes ago

GoodspeedTravis

Travis Goodspeed RT @KyleCoroneos: Reports – Singer and Songwriter Justin Townes Earle Has Died https://t.co/LHXYUli5oQ 17 minutes ago