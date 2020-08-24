Justin Townes Earle Has Died Monday, 24 August 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The songwriter was 38 years old...



American songwriter *Justin Townes Earle* has died, it has been confirmed.



The news was announced on the artist's official social media channels, with a message on his Facebook penned by his family addressing fans.



The son of Steve Earle, Justin Townes Earle was named after his father's hero, Townes Van Zandt.



A songwriter whose stark honesty could be bracing, Justin Townes Earle's work was shot through with humanity.



Struggling with addiction for the bulk of his life, the American artist released eight acclaimed albums during his career.



The response from his peers to news of Justin's death has been one of shock.



A statement from his family reads: "It is with tremendous sadness that we inform you of the passing of our son, husband, father and friend Justin. So many of you have relied on his music and lyrics over the years and we hope that his music will continue to guide you on your journeys. You will be missed dearly."



Here's a few tributes:







My friend, Justin Townes Earle, has passed away. Such a tremendous songwriter...he took me on 2 tours and always treated me so kindly....he understood struggle, he understood joy...I saw him at the peaks and valleys of both through the 13 years I knew him...we will miss you JT pic.twitter.com/rq74Qu3Hif



— Samantha Crain (@sjcrain) August 24, 2020







Had a lot of good times and made a lot of good music with JTE. So sad for his family tonight.



— Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) August 24, 2020







Rest In Peace, Justin Townes Earle. Only played a handful of shows with him, but his performances were always so inspiring.



— Courtney Marie Andrews (@courtneymamusic) August 24, 2020



