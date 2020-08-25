|
Fauci warns against premature authorization of coronavirus vaccine
Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ()
Washington (CNN)Dr. Anthony Fauci on Monday warned against the notion of early emergency use authorization for a potential coronavirus vaccine, explaining that such a step could damage efforts to develop other vaccines. His comments come as White House officials have raised the possibility of an early emergency authorization before late-stage trials are finished, two sources have told CNN. Michael Caputo, the assistant secretary for public affairs at the US Department of Health and Human Services, has denied that there was any effort to fast-track vaccine development for political purposes. Fauci, the nation's leading infectious disease expert, told Reuters...
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Anthony Fauci American immunologist
Coronavirus: Dr Anthony Fauci warns against rushing out vaccineUS President Donald Trump reportedly is considering skipping regulatory steps to get out a vaccine.
BBC News
Fauci recovering from surgery to remove polyp on vocal cordThe surgery means that Fauci, the nation's leading infectious diseases expert, will be unable to speak publicly for a while.
CBS News
Dr. Anthony Fauci recovering from surgery on vocal cordThe nation's top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci, a key player in the nation's coronavirus response, is home recovering from surgery to remove a..
CBS News
Dr Anthony Fauci recovering after undergoing surgery on his vocal cordsDr Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease and the White House's top doctor responding to coronavirus, was operated..
WorldNews
Michael Caputo Republican political strategist
White House Official residence and workplace of the President of the United States
Republicans argue for Trump's reelection on first night of RNCRepublicans Monday night presented their case for why President Trump should remain in the White House for the next four years. CBSN political reporter Caitlin..
CBS News
Race to the White House: US Postal leader defends changes, denies 'sabotaging' electionUS Postmaster General Louis DeJoy told lawmakers today that he has warned allies of President Donald Trump that the president's repeated attacks on the..
New Zealand Herald
Radical Break From Tradition: Trump to Accept Nomination at the White HouseBut President Trump’s convention speech — and those of Melania Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo — are only the latest examples of how Mr. Trump has..
NYTimes.com
Why It Doesn't Matter That Dems Loathe Interim BLM Director
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:45Published
United States Department of Health and Human Services Department of the US federal government
Trump Admin Flip-Flops On COVID-19 Data Reporting Policy
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:36Published
Pharmacists in all 50 states can now give childhood vaccinationsThe move is designed to help prevent vaccination rates from falling during the coronavirus pandemic, said the head of the U.S. Department of Health and Human..
CBS News
Medical Data Pros Say They're 'Troubled' By Trump Admin's Change In Reporting COVID-19 Cases
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:34Published
Fauci hopeful for vaccine by end of year into 2021
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:46Published
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this