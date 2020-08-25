Global  
 

Fauci warns against premature authorization of coronavirus vaccine

WorldNews Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ()
Fauci warns against premature authorization of coronavirus vaccineWashington (CNN)Dr. Anthony Fauci on Monday warned against the notion of early emergency use authorization for a potential coronavirus vaccine, explaining that such a step could damage efforts to develop other vaccines. His comments come as White House officials have raised the possibility of an early emergency authorization before late-stage trials are finished, two sources have told CNN. Michael Caputo, the assistant secretary for public affairs at the US Department of Health and Human Services, has denied that there was any effort to fast-track vaccine development for political purposes. Fauci, the nation's leading infectious disease expert, told Reuters...
Coronavirus: Dr Anthony Fauci warns against rushing out vaccine

 US President Donald Trump reportedly is considering skipping regulatory steps to get out a vaccine.
Fauci recovering from surgery to remove polyp on vocal cord

 The surgery means that Fauci, the nation's leading infectious diseases expert, will be unable to speak publicly for a while.
Dr. Anthony Fauci recovering from surgery on vocal cord

 The nation's top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci, a key player in the nation's coronavirus response, is home recovering from surgery to remove a..
Dr Anthony Fauci recovering after undergoing surgery on his vocal cords

 Dr Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease and the White House's top doctor responding to coronavirus, was operated..
Republicans argue for Trump's reelection on first night of RNC

 Republicans Monday night presented their case for why President Trump should remain in the White House for the next four years. CBSN political reporter Caitlin..
Race to the White House: US Postal leader defends changes, denies 'sabotaging' election

 US Postmaster General Louis DeJoy told lawmakers today that he has warned allies of President Donald Trump that the president's repeated attacks on the..
Radical Break From Tradition: Trump to Accept Nomination at the White House

 But President Trump's convention speech — and those of Melania Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo — are only the latest examples of how Mr. Trump has..
Why It Doesn't Matter That Dems Loathe Interim BLM Director

Why It Doesn't Matter That Dems Loathe Interim BLM Director

The Senate Democratic Caucus recently wrote to the White House, signaling they would vote against confirming William Perry Pendley. According to HuffPost, they called on President Donald Trump to nominate someone else to oversee the Bureau of Land Management. Pendley is an extremist with a fondness for selling off private lands and reducing access to them. He's been serving as the interim BLM director. On August 15th, the White House announced that Trump will withdraw Pendley's nomination.

Trump Admin Flip-Flops On COVID-19 Data Reporting Policy

Trump Admin Flip-Flops On COVID-19 Data Reporting Policy

The Trump administration is doing an about-face on its insistence that hospitals report new COVID-19 cases to the Department of Health and Human Services. Gizmodo reports hospitals will once again be required to report data to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The move comes only a month after the new policy was implemented. Public health experts and others criticized the government loudly about the switch.

Pharmacists in all 50 states can now give childhood vaccinations

 The move is designed to help prevent vaccination rates from falling during the coronavirus pandemic, said the head of the U.S. Department of Health and Human..
Medical Data Pros Say They're 'Troubled' By Trump Admin's Change In Reporting COVID-19 Cases

Medical Data Pros Say They're 'Troubled' By Trump Admin's Change In Reporting COVID-19 Cases

Health records professionals are up in arms over a recent change by the Trump Administration in how to report COVID-19 data. CNN reports public health advisers to the US government said in a letter that they are 'extremely concerned' and 'troubled' by the change in procedure. The letter described hospitals as 'scrambling' to determine how to meet new daily COVID-19 reporting requirements to the DHHS. The authors added retiring the older system jeopardized data integrity.

Fauci hopeful for vaccine by end of year into 2021

Fauci hopeful for vaccine by end of year into 2021

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the United States' top infectious disease expert, said on Friday at a congressional hearing that he was 'cautiously optimistic' that there will be a vaccine for the coronavirus by the "end of this year and as we go into 2021." Colette Luke has more.

China has been giving potential coronavirus vaccine to key workers since July, health official says

China has been giving potential coronavirus vaccine to key workers since July, health official says

China has been giving potential coronavirus vaccine to key workers since July, health official says

UK will get first access to Oxford vaccine, No 10 says

UK will get first access to Oxford vaccine, No 10 says

The UK would be first in line for a coronavirus vaccine developed by OxfordUniversity if it was proven to be effective, Downing Street has said. It comesafter reports Donald Trump is considering..

COVID Treatment Hopes Send Stocks Up

COVID Treatment Hopes Send Stocks Up

On Monday US equities gained on positive news around coronavirus treatments and relaxing US-China relations. Business Insider reports that Food and Drug Administration issued emergency authorization..

Donald Trump Jr. warns of 'silenced majority' as RNC speakers say freedom, safety on the line in November

 Giving one of the major concluding addresses on Monday night, Donald Trump Jr. charged that" the other party is attacking the very principles on which our...
"As a first generation American, I know how dangerous their socialist agenda is. My mother Mercedes was a special-education teacher from Aguadilla, Puerto Rico. My father, also an immigrant, came to this nation in pursuit of the American dream."
Republicans Nominate Trump at RNC, Who Flings Baseless Attacks at Biden

 President Trump and his party engaged in sweeping revisionism about his management of the coronavirus pandemic, his record on race relations and much else. And...
