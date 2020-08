Fauci warns against premature authorization of coronavirus vaccine

Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Washington (CNN)Dr. Anthony Fauci on Monday warned against the notion of early emergency use authorization for a potential coronavirus vaccine, explaining that such a step could damage efforts to develop other vaccines. His comments come as White House officials have raised the possibility of an early emergency authorization before late-stage trials are finished, two sources have told CNN. Michael Caputo , the assistant secretary for public affairs at the US Department of Health and Human Services , has denied that there was any effort to fast-track vaccine development for political purposes. Fauci, the nation's leading infectious disease expert, told Reuters...