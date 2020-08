Ronnie Lassiaille Let’s rejoice when there is good news ! Africa declared free of wild polio in 'milestone' https://t.co/f2QsTVIKXB 11 seconds ago Mohammed Hussain RT @PaulNuki: Africa officially declared free of wild polio today. An amazing achievement, hard-won. Now only Pakistan & Afganistan left. I… 12 seconds ago Oblavie RT @willintune: Africa is declared free of wild polio. 4 years since the last case. Huge moment. https://t.co/saxwDU8B1h 15 seconds ago random thoughts RT @MaxCRoser: Important very good news from Africa: the continent has eliminated wild polio and today Africa will be declared polio free.… 16 seconds ago Maraia Vanualailai RT @BBCWorld: Africa to be declared free of wild polio in 'milestone' https://t.co/F4kRNHtXg1 35 seconds ago Africa Feeds Africa now declared free of wild polio https://t.co/x8yhzvwvd5 53 seconds ago Dee Fenestration RT @SBSNews: The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday declared that Africa was free of the virus that causes polio, a landmark in a d… 56 seconds ago RedApple Digital Health #Healthcare #healthcare Africa Declared Free Of Wild Polio Virus https://t.co/ZrzobrcdHA 1 minute ago