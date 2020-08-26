Africa declared free from wild poliovirus

Watch: Wild elephant roams free in middle of Odisha town



A wild elephant was seen roaming free in the middle of the town. The incident took place in the early morning of August 24 in Odisha's Baripada. Several people were gathered to see the elephant. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:04 Published 1 week ago

Gorilla youngster shows off his new favorite "toy"



Gorilla youngster Koundi got hold of some netting. Probably where the straw has been held in for their semi-outdoor enclosure. Now at the outdoor garden, he's running around with netting having.. Credit: Rumble Studio Duration: 00:51 Published on August 6, 2020