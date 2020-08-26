Global  
 

Africa declared free from wild poliovirus

Mid-Day Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ()
*Africa* has been declared free from wild poliovirus. The milestone comes four years after Nigeria - the last polio-endemic country in Africa - recorded its final case of wild *poliovirus*.

"Rotary International and its partners in the Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI) are proud to announce a historic public health...
News video: Polio-free Africa, India can learn lessons for Covid immunization | Oneindia News

Polio-free Africa, India can learn lessons for Covid immunization | Oneindia News 02:13

 Africa has been officially declared free of wild polio. This milestone achievement happened after Nigeria became the last African nation to be rid of the debilitating disease after accounting for over half of the number of global cases a decade ago. I this video, we talk abou how countries that have...

