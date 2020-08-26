Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Paul George bounces back as Clippers take 3-2 series lead over Mavericks

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ()
Paul George scored more points Tuesday night than he did in the prior three games of the series as the Clippers blew out the Mavericks in Game 5.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
News video: Chris Broussard on Paul George's impact on Clippers vs Mavericks playoff series; LA can win RD 1

Chris Broussard on Paul George's impact on Clippers vs Mavericks playoff series; LA can win RD 1 03:23

 Chris Broussard joins the show to discuss the potential for the Los Angeles Clippers tonight and the impact Paul George has on a series win in round 1 of the NBA playoffs in the bubble. While they may not be able to make it to the NBA finals with PG13's current play, Broussard feels LA can absolutely...

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Paul George Paul George American basketball player


Los Angeles Clippers Los Angeles Clippers American professional basketball team

NBA play-offs: Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic makes 40-point triple-double

 Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic becomes the youngest player in NBA play-off history to make a 40-point triple-double as he hits a buzzer-beater against the..
BBC News

Luka Doncic hits game-winning 3-pointer in OT, leads Dallas to Game 4 win on injured left ankle

 Mavericks guard Luka Doncic finished with 43 points on 18-of-31 shooting in a 135-133 overtime win over the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 4.
USATODAY.com

Mavericks' Luka Doncic leaves with sprained left ankle in Game 3 against Clippers

 Luka Doncic sat out the final nine minutes of Game 3 after initially trying to play on a sprained left ankle against the Clippers.
USATODAY.com

Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis contends Clippers provoked him into technical foul, ejection

 Kristaps Prozingis received his second technical foul and was subsequently ejected after a brief scuffle, but he contends he was goaded into it.
USATODAY.com

Dallas Mavericks Dallas Mavericks American professional basketball team based in Dallas, Texas


Related videos from verified sources

Todd Fuhrman: Clippers need a heck of a lot more from Paul George in Game 5 [Video]

Todd Fuhrman: Clippers need a heck of a lot more from Paul George in Game 5

The Los Angeles Clippers will see the Dallas Mavericks tonight for Game 5, after Luka Doncic tied up the series with a 3-point buzzer beater. Todd Fuhrman tells Clay Travis, Cousin Sal and Rachel..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 00:50Published
Tristan Thompson: It's too soon for the Clippers to quit on Paul George [Video]

Tristan Thompson: It's too soon for the Clippers to quit on Paul George

Paul George struggled in Game 4 as the Los Angeles Clippers fell to the Dallas Mavericks, bringing the series to 2-2. Going into Game 5, some are wondering if the Clippers should have any confidence..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 01:17Published
Shannon Sharpe: Clippers can't stop Luka Doncic, I'm picking the Mavericks to win Game 5 [Video]

Shannon Sharpe: Clippers can't stop Luka Doncic, I'm picking the Mavericks to win Game 5

The Los Angeles Clippers and Dallas Mavericks have gone back and forth resulting in a 2-2 series tie. Luka Doncic is coming off his overtime buzzer-beater but teammate Kristaps Porzingis is..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 02:41Published

Related news from verified sources

Paul George bounces back as Clippers take 3-2 series lead over Mavericks

 Paul George scored more points Tuesday night than he did in the prior three games of the series as the Clippers blew out the Mavericks in Game 5.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •The AgeFOX Sports

2020 NBA Playoffs: Clippers vs. Mavericks odds, picks, Game 1 predictions from model on 58-32 roll

 SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Monday's Clippers vs. Mavericks game 10,000 times.
CBS Sports

Clippers vs. Mavericks: Live stream, watch NBA playoffs online, TV channel, Game 2 start time, odds, line

 The Clippers lead the series 1-0 after an eventful opening game in the first round
CBS Sports


Tweets about this