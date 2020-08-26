|
Paul George bounces back as Clippers take 3-2 series lead over Mavericks
Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ()
Paul George scored more points Tuesday night than he did in the prior three games of the series as the Clippers blew out the Mavericks in Game 5.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Paul George American basketball player
Los Angeles Clippers American professional basketball team
NBA play-offs: Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic makes 40-point triple-doubleDallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic becomes the youngest player in NBA play-off history to make a 40-point triple-double as he hits a buzzer-beater against the..
BBC News
Luka Doncic hits game-winning 3-pointer in OT, leads Dallas to Game 4 win on injured left ankleMavericks guard Luka Doncic finished with 43 points on 18-of-31 shooting in a 135-133 overtime win over the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 4.
USATODAY.com
Mavericks' Luka Doncic leaves with sprained left ankle in Game 3 against ClippersLuka Doncic sat out the final nine minutes of Game 3 after initially trying to play on a sprained left ankle against the Clippers.
USATODAY.com
Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis contends Clippers provoked him into technical foul, ejectionKristaps Prozingis received his second technical foul and was subsequently ejected after a brief scuffle, but he contends he was goaded into it.
USATODAY.com
Dallas Mavericks American professional basketball team based in Dallas, Texas
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this