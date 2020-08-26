|
Hong Kong pro-democracy lawmakers arrested over Yuen Long
Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ()
The verified Facebook pages of the two opposition politicians - both critics of Beijing - confirmed their arrests on Wednesday. A tweet from Mr Lam's team said he was accused of rioting at Yuen Long train station on 21 July...
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Yuen Long town in Hong Kong
Hong Kong Special administrative region of China
China protests U.S. spy plane watching drillsHONG KONG--China has lodged “stern representations” with the United States, accusing it of sending a U.S. U-2 reconnaissance plane into a no-fly zone over..
WorldNews
Covid-19 coronavirus: Cases raise questions of whether we should adapt our approachWhy is the Hong Kong case significant? Experts have been waiting for hard data to show whether people can be reinfected with Covid-19, as is the case in other..
New Zealand Herald
No need to be alarmed immensely over Covid-19 reinfection case reported in Hong Kong: ICMRThe apex health research body, ICMR, on Tuesday said there is "no need to be alarmed immensely" over the reinfection case of Covid-19 reported in Hong Kong, but..
IndiaTimes
Facebook American online social networking service
Facebook Shop is now live on the mobile app for US usersThe social networking giant has launched Facebook Shop on its main app, just like Instagram, that will...
WorldNews
Max Schrems on the EU court ruling that could cut Facebook in twoLast month’s ruling by the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU), ripping up the EU-US Privacy Shield and sewing doubt over alternative mechanisms, has..
WorldNews
Mark Zuckerberg reportedly warned Trump administration about TikTokPresident Trump has targeted the popular app TikTok, calling its Chinese ownership a threat to national security. New reports say Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg..
CBS News
Storm Francis brings wind and heavy rain to South Wales
Credit: ODN Duration: 00:27Published
Beijing Capital of the People's Republic of China
The US and China say they're making progress on trade, even as other tensions worsenBeijing/Hong Kong (CNN Business)The United States and China say they're optimistic about the state of their trade agreement — even as the two superpowers fight..
WorldNews
China, US hold trade talks, agree to 'push forward' phase one dealTop Chinese and US negotiators spoke on the phone Tuesday about their phase one economic deal, Beijing's commerce ministry said, amid soaring tensions between..
WorldNews
Covid-19: Xinjiang residents protest online against virus lockdownBEIJING: Residents in China's northwestern Xinjiang region have complained on social media about the harsh coronavirus lockdown measures in the sensitive region..
WorldNews
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this