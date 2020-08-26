Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hong Kong pro-democracy lawmakers arrested over Yuen Long

WorldNews Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ()
Hong Kong pro-democracy lawmakers arrested over Yuen LongThe verified Facebook pages of the two opposition politicians - both critics of Beijing - confirmed their arrests on Wednesday. A tweet from Mr Lam's team said he was accused of rioting at Yuen Long train station on 21 July...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Yuen Long Yuen Long town in Hong Kong


Hong Kong Hong Kong Special administrative region of China

China protests U.S. spy plane watching drills

 HONG KONG--China has lodged “stern representations” with the United States, accusing it of sending a U.S. U-2 reconnaissance plane into a no-fly zone over..
WorldNews

Covid-19 coronavirus: Cases raise questions of whether we should adapt our approach

 Why is the Hong Kong case significant? Experts have been waiting for hard data to show whether people can be reinfected with Covid-19, as is the case in other..
New Zealand Herald

No need to be alarmed immensely over Covid-19 reinfection case reported in Hong Kong: ICMR

 The apex health research body, ICMR, on Tuesday said there is "no need to be alarmed immensely" over the reinfection case of Covid-19 reported in Hong Kong, but..
IndiaTimes

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Facebook Shop is now live on the mobile app for US users

 The social networking giant has launched Facebook Shop on its main app, just like Instagram, that will...
WorldNews

Max Schrems on the EU court ruling that could cut Facebook in two

 Last month’s ruling by the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU), ripping up the EU-US Privacy Shield and sewing doubt over alternative mechanisms, has..
WorldNews

Mark Zuckerberg reportedly warned Trump administration about TikTok

 President Trump has targeted the popular app TikTok, calling its Chinese ownership a threat to national security. New reports say Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg..
CBS News
Storm Francis brings wind and heavy rain to South Wales [Video]

Storm Francis brings wind and heavy rain to South Wales

Storm Francis has brought high winds and heavy rain to Porthcawl in South Wales. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:27Published

Beijing Beijing Capital of the People's Republic of China

The US and China say they're making progress on trade, even as other tensions worsen

 Beijing/Hong Kong (CNN Business)The United States and China say they're optimistic about the state of their trade agreement — even as the two superpowers fight..
WorldNews

China, US hold trade talks, agree to 'push forward' phase one deal

 Top Chinese and US negotiators spoke on the phone Tuesday about their phase one economic deal, Beijing's commerce ministry said, amid soaring tensions between..
WorldNews

Covid-19: Xinjiang residents protest online against virus lockdown

 BEIJING: Residents in China's northwestern Xinjiang region have complained on social media about the harsh coronavirus lockdown measures in the sensitive region..
WorldNews

Related videos from verified sources

Hong Kong Man Got COVID-19. Then He Got It Again. [Video]

Hong Kong Man Got COVID-19. Then He Got It Again.

A 33-year-old man living in Hong Kong had the novel coronavirus COVID-19. He had a cough, sore throat, fever, and headache for three days. But according to CNN, a new study shows the same man had..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:41Published
Hong Kong Man Becomes First Confirmed Case of COVID-19 Reinfection, Taking Place 4 Months Apart [Video]

Hong Kong Man Becomes First Confirmed Case of COVID-19 Reinfection, Taking Place 4 Months Apart

Researchers believe immunity to coronavirus might not be long-lasting, as the first confirmed case of reinfection was discovered in Hong Kong. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:47Published
China Sanctions Florida Senator Marco Rubio, 5 Other Lawmakers [Video]

China Sanctions Florida Senator Marco Rubio, 5 Other Lawmakers

Florida's US Senator Marco Rubio was one of a handful of lawmakers that have been sanctioned by China for "behaving badly on Hong Kong-related issues." Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:38Published

Tweets about this

mstifosi

Hung-Ya Lien RT @anderscorr: Residents in #Urumqi #EastTurkistan (#Xinjiang) protest against #COVID19 measures like being handcuffed in buildings and fo… 3 hours ago

ShawnLynott

Shawn Lynott RT @UyghurProject: "Some residents also wrote that they were forced by authorities to take Chinese medicine daily, and were required to fil… 19 hours ago

anderscorr

Anders Corr, Ph.D. Residents in #Urumqi #EastTurkistan (#Xinjiang) protest against #COVID19 measures like being handcuffed in building… https://t.co/wKzw7roNSt 19 hours ago

UyghurProject

Uyghur Human Rights Project "Some residents also wrote that they were forced by authorities to take Chinese medicine daily, and were required t… https://t.co/DhTA1hils2 1 day ago

Varun8Vijay

Varun Vijay RT @timesofindia: Covid-19: Xinjiang residents protest online against virus lockdown A new cluster in Xinjiang's capital Urumqi in mid-Jul… 1 day ago