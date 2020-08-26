Global  
 

Sprinting legend Bolt tests positive for coronavirus

BBC News Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ()
Jamaica's eight-time Olympic gold medallist Usain Bolt tests positive for coronavirus, his agent confirms.
Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published
News video: Usain Bolt Tests Positive For COVID-19

Usain Bolt Tests Positive For COVID-19 00:39

 Usain Bolt has tested positive for the coronavirus, reports CNN. Jamaica's Prime Minister says there will no special treatment though. A party was held for the former sprinter's recent 34th birthday. "The COVID test was positive, but Usain is not showing any symptoms. It is now public knowledge that...

