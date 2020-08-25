Global  
 

Usain Bolt Tests Positive for COVID-19, Self-Isolating at Home in Jamaica

Upworthy Tuesday, 25 August 2020
Eight-time gold medalist Usain Bolt is self-isolating at his home in Jamaica after testing positive for the coronavirus.
