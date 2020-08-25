Usain Bolt tests positive for COVID-19: Report Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ( 49 minutes ago )





Legendary sprinter Usain Bolt has tested positive for coronavirus days after partying with guests, including English footballer Raheem Sterling, for his 34th birthday in Jamaica, according to media reports. As per a Daily Mail report, a radio station in Jamaica, 'Nationwide90fm', said that Bolt has contracted the disease.


