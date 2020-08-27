|
Hurricane Laura ‘will cause unsurvivable storm surge’
Thursday, 27 August 2020 ()
More than half a million people have been told to get out of the path of Hurricane Laura Hurricane Laura is expected to cause an "unsurvivable" storm surge, extreme winds and floods as it hits the US, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) says. The category four storm is approaching Texas and Louisiana with maximum sustained wind speeds of 150 miles per hour (240km/h). If it maintains those speeds it would be one of the strongest storms to ever hit the US south coast. Half a million residents have been told to leave the area. As of 23:00 local time (04:00 GMT) the centre of the hurricane was 65 miles (105km) south east of Port Arthur in Texas. Laura and another storm, Marco, earlier hit the...
