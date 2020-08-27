Global  
 

Hurricane Laura ‘will cause unsurvivable storm surge’

Thursday, 27 August 2020
Hurricane Laura ‘will cause unsurvivable storm surge’More than half a million people have been told to get out of the path of Hurricane Laura Hurricane Laura is expected to cause an "unsurvivable" storm surge, extreme winds and floods as it hits the US, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) says. The category four storm is approaching Texas and Louisiana with maximum sustained wind speeds of 150 miles per hour (240km/h). If it maintains those speeds it would be one of the strongest storms to ever hit the US south coast. Half a million residents have been told to leave the area. As of 23:00 local time (04:00 GMT) the centre of the hurricane was 65 miles (105km) south east of Port Arthur in Texas. Laura and another storm, Marco, earlier hit the...
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics
News video: Hurricane Laura could cause 'unsurvivable storm surge'

Hurricane Laura could cause 'unsurvivable storm surge' 02:16

 [NFA] Hurricane Laura was expected to cause catastrophic damage and "unsurvivable storm surge" to the Gulf Coast near the Texas and Louisiana border after strengthening on Wednesday to a Category 4 storm, the National Hurricane Center said. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Hurricane Laura rakes southeast Texas

 As winds from Hurricane Laura increase in southeast Texas, Greg Becker takes wind measurements in Port Arthur.
 
USATODAY.com

Hurricane Laura Live Updates: Category 4 Storm Makes Landfall

 Coastal residents in Texas and Louisiana who didn’t evacuate may face storm surges of up to 20 feet. “Know that it’s just you and God,” warned the mayor..
NYTimes.com
Hurricane Laura To Make Destructive Landfall Near Texas-Louisiana Border [Video]

Hurricane Laura To Make Destructive Landfall Near Texas-Louisiana Border

More than half a million people in Texas and Louisiana have been urged to flee from their homes. Huffpost reports this is as Hurricane Laura, a category 4 hurricane, approaches. Forecasters have warned it will bring “unsurvivable” storm surges to some areas. It is on track to make landfall near the Texas-Louisiana border on Wednesday night into early Thursday. It’s expected to be the most powerful hurricane to hit the U.S. this year so far.

Hurricane Laura causes flash flooding as it makes landfall in Louisiana

 On Wednesday, the NHC said satellite images had shown that Laura had undergone a remarkable intensification to become a "formidable hurricane". In a series of..
WorldNews
Hurricane Laura Is Heading for a City That Can’t Take Any More [Video]

Hurricane Laura Is Heading for a City That Can’t Take Any More

The National Hurricane Center isn’t holding back on its warnings about Hurricane Laura. They are saying the storm will bring “unsurvivable storm surge” to the Gulf Coast. This is the weather of nightmares and it’s less than 12 hours away from making landfall. Though Laura threatens communities up and down the Gulf Coast, reports Gizmodo. Port Arthur, Texas is a low-income city and has a 23% population of immigrants.

Dangerous Storm Surge Threatens US Coast [Video]

Dangerous Storm Surge Threatens US Coast

Hurricane Laura is categorized as a Category 3 storm, but could strengthen into a Category 4. Experts predict that the storm could become a Category 4 storm sometime today before it slams into the coast. According to CNN, the coastal regions of eastern Texas and Louisiana are on high alert going into the night. The storm is currently packing 115 mph winds, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Louisiana Louisiana State in the southern United States

Hurricane Laura live coverage: After historic storm makes landfall in Louisiana, forecasters warn of 'catastrophic storm surge'

 Laura made landfall near Lake Charles, Louisiana, overnight. Storm surge, tornadoes, floods and power outages are threatening the Gulf. Latest news.
USATODAY.com

Hurricane Laura makes landfall in SW Louisiana

 Forecasters say Hurricane Laura has made landfall in southwestern Louisiana early Thursday as an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane with maximum..
USATODAY.com

Hurricane landfall to soon make landfall [Video]

Hurricane landfall to soon make landfall

People on the Gulf Coast have left the area ahead of Hurricane Laura's landfall.

Texas, Louisiana Already Feeling Effects Of Laura As 'Extremely Dangerous' Barrels Ahead [Video]

Texas, Louisiana Already Feeling Effects Of Laura As 'Extremely Dangerous' Barrels Ahead

Mandatory evacuations are underway as meteorologist expect "unsurvivable" storm surge and flooding.

Hurricane Laura Update PM 8/26 [Video]

Hurricane Laura Update PM 8/26

Laura makes landfall tonight...moves inland Thursday.

Hurricane Laura slams into Louisiana in US, forecasters warn of wall of water

 Hurricane Laura made landfall early on Thursday in southwestern Louisiana as one of the most powerful storms to hit the state, with forecasters warning it could...
Hurricane Laura makes landfall on northwest Gulf Coast as ‘extremely dangerous’ Category 4 storm

 Hurricane Laura battered the Louisiana and Texas coasts as it made landfall Wednesday night.
'Unsurvivable' storm surge feared as Hurricane Laura strengthens to Cat 4

'Unsurvivable' storm surge feared as Hurricane Laura strengthens to Cat 4 Lake Charles, United States (AFP) Aug 27, 2020 Hurricane Laura was barreling towards the coast of the southern US states of Louisiana and Texas on Wednesday...
