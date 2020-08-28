Global  
 

'The results speak for themselves': What Ivanka Trump and her siblings said about their father at the RNC

USATODAY.com Friday, 28 August 2020 ()
The RNC has been a family affair for President Donald Trump, featuring speeches from first lady Melania Trump and all four of his adult children.
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Trump Jr. calls Biden 'Loch Ness Monster of the swamp'

Trump Jr. calls Biden 'Loch Ness Monster of the swamp' 02:15

 In his address at the RNC on Monday, Donald Trump Jr. slammed his father's Democratic challenger as being a member of the "swamp" and said he wants people to learn from history, “not erase it" by tearing down monuments.

Ivanka Trump Ivanka Trump American Advisor to the President, businesswoman, and daughter of Donald Trump

Is Ivanka Trump Going to Change Anyone’s Mind?

 Four years ago, the would-be first daughter was seen by some to have the power to persuade moderate women voters and to rein in her own father’s impulses. A..
NYTimes.com

President Trump, Ivanka Trump, Dana White to Speak During R.N.C.'s Final Night

 On the final night of the Republican National Convention, President Trump will deliver his acceptance speech from the White House’s South Lawn. He’s expected..
NYTimes.com

First Lady’s former advisor taped Melania Trump making disparaging remarks about Ivanka: report

 Melania Trump made disparaging remarks about Ivanka Trump and President Donald Trump’s other adult children, a former friend and senior advisor to the First..
WorldNews
Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump Flew To Meet Kanye West To Discuss 'Policy' [Video]

Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump Flew To Meet Kanye West To Discuss 'Policy'

Jared Kushner has confirmed he had a 'friendly discussion' about policy with Kanye West in Colorado. CNN reports the senior adviser to President Donald Trump said the conversation wasn't necessarily focused on the rapper's presidential campaign. West was camping in Colorado and flew to Telluride to meet with Kushner and his wife, first daughter and White House senior adviser Ivanka Trump.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:36Published

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Protesters outside the White House make themselves heard inside as Trump readies RNC speech

 At least two groups planned protests on city property on Thursday to coincide with Trump's speech accepting the Republican nomination.
USATODAY.com

Widow of retired slain St. Louis cop says at RNC that "we cannot heal amid devastation and chaos"

 The widow of a retired St. Louis police officer who was shot to death during a violent night of protests in the city addressed the Republican National Convention..
CBS News
Ben Carson says Trump isn’t racist [Video]

Ben Carson says Trump isn’t racist

Speaking on the fourth and final night of the Republican National Convention on Thursday, U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson gave words of empathy for the family of Jacob Blake.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:00Published

Anti-Trump Republicans offer alternative to RNC

 A group of anti-Trump Republicans and Independents have organized a counter-convention to the RNC. The organizers of the Convention on Founding Principles based..
CBS News

Melania Trump Melania Trump First Lady of the United States

Bette Midler apologises after mocking Melania Trump's accent in scathing tweets [Video]

Bette Midler apologises after mocking Melania Trump's accent in scathing tweets

Bette Midler has apologised for mocking First Lady Melania Trump's accent, after drawing anger with her remarks about the second night of the Republican National Convention.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published

Bette Midler apologizes for mocking Melania Trump's accent, calling her 'illegal alien'

 Bette Midler first sparked backlash Tuesday night as Melania Trump closed out the second night of the Republican National Convention.
USATODAY.com

Melania Trump, Mike Pompeo and more from RNC night 2

 Vice President Mike Pence will be the keynote speaker at Wednesday at the Republican National Convention. Last night's speakers included first lady Melania..
CBS News

Republican National Convention Republican National Convention Series of presidential nominating conventions of the United States Republican Party

Rudy Giuliani says 'all lives matter' while slamming anti-police brutality protests in RNC speech

 Giuliani acknowledged "the unforgivable police killing of George Floyd", the catalyst for the nationwide protests, and then blamed Democrats for hijacking "a few..
USATODAY.com

A Look Back on President Trump's First Term [Video]

A Look Back on President Trump's First Term

Ahead of President Donald Trump's closing speech at tonight's RNC, we're taking a look back at the first three-and-a-half years of his presidency. Cheddar's Megan Pratz reports.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 02:30Published
Park Service’s Involvement in Trump’s RNC Speech Raises Ethics Watchdogs’ Eyebrows [Video]

Park Service’s Involvement in Trump’s RNC Speech Raises Ethics Watchdogs’ Eyebrows

The National Park Service is facing scrutiny over its involvement in President Trump’s Republican National Convention acceptance speech. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:16Published
Bette Midler calls Melania Trump 'illegal alien' during RNC 2020 tweetstorm [Video]

Bette Midler calls Melania Trump 'illegal alien' during RNC 2020 tweetstorm

Bette Midler calls Melania Trump 'illegal alien' during RNC 2020 tweetstorm

Credit: nypost     Duration: 01:00Published

'The results speak for themselves': What Ivanka Trump and her siblings said about their father at the RNC

 The RNC has been a family affair for President Donald Trump, featuring speeches from first lady Melania Trump and all four of his adult children.
USATODAY.com

Widow of retired slain St. Louis cop says at RNC that "we cannot heal amid devastation and chaos"

 The widow of a retired St. Louis police officer who was shot to death during a violent night of protests in the city addressed the Republican National Convention...
CBS News

Donald Trump to accept renomination at RNC in front of packed crowd with no visible social distancing

 President Donald Trump takes the stage after three nights of propaganda and pageantry at the Republican National Convention. He will...
Upworthy


