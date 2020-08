'The results speak for themselves': What Ivanka Trump and her siblings said about their father at the RNC

American Advisor to the President, businesswoman, and daughter of Donald Trump

Ivanka Trump American Advisor to the President, businesswoman, and daughter of Donald Trump

Four years ago, the would-be first daughter was seen by some to have the power to persuade moderate women voters and to rein in her own father’s impulses. A..

On the final night of the Republican National Convention, President Trump will deliver his acceptance speech from the White House’s South Lawn. He’s expected..

Melania Trump made disparaging remarks about Ivanka Trump and President Donald Trump’s other adult children, a former friend and senior advisor to the First..

Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump Flew To Meet Kanye West To Discuss 'Policy' Jared Kushner has confirmed he had a 'friendly discussion' about policy with Kanye West in Colorado. CNN reports the senior adviser to President Donald Trump said the conversation wasn't necessarily focused on the rapper's presidential campaign. West was camping in Colorado and flew to Telluride to meet with Kushner and his wife, first daughter and White House senior adviser Ivanka Trump.

At least two groups planned protests on city property on Thursday to coincide with Trump's speech accepting the Republican nomination.

The widow of a retired St. Louis police officer who was shot to death during a violent night of protests in the city addressed the Republican National Convention..

Ben Carson says Trump isn’t racist Speaking on the fourth and final night of the Republican National Convention on Thursday, U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson gave words of empathy for the family of Jacob Blake.

A group of anti-Trump Republicans and Independents have organized a counter-convention to the RNC. The organizers of the Convention on Founding Principles based..

Bette Midler apologises after mocking Melania Trump's accent in scathing tweets Bette Midler has apologised for mocking First Lady Melania Trump's accent, after drawing anger with her remarks about the second night of the Republican National Convention.

Bette Midler first sparked backlash Tuesday night as Melania Trump closed out the second night of the Republican National Convention.

Vice President Mike Pence will be the keynote speaker at Wednesday at the Republican National Convention. Last night's speakers included first lady Melania..

Giuliani acknowledged "the unforgivable police killing of George Floyd", the catalyst for the nationwide protests, and then blamed Democrats for hijacking "a few..

Park Service’s Involvement in Trump’s RNC Speech Raises Ethics Watchdogs’ Eyebrows The National Park Service is facing scrutiny over its involvement in President Trump’s Republican National Convention acceptance speech. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.

A Look Back on President Trump's First Term Ahead of President Donald Trump's closing speech at tonight's RNC, we're taking a look back at the first three-and-a-half years of his presidency. Cheddar's Megan Pratz reports.

'The results speak for themselves': What Ivanka Trump and her siblings said about their father at the RNC The RNC has been a family affair for President Donald Trump, featuring speeches from first lady Melania Trump and all four of his adult children.

USATODAY.com 19 minutes ago





Widow of retired slain St. Louis cop says at RNC that "we cannot heal amid devastation and chaos" The widow of a retired St. Louis police officer who was shot to death during a violent night of protests in the city addressed the Republican National Convention...

CBS News 41 minutes ago