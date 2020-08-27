‘These Are Stolen Lands Built By Swollen Hands.’ Pharrell Williams on Re-Writing America’s Past and Future Thursday, 27 August 2020 ( 1 week ago )

is a quintessential American success story: Pharrell Williams is a quintessential American success story: A Virginia Beach kid who worked at McDonald’s before building an empire of music, fashion, media and more. But despite his own rise, Williams knows that many people of color, and particularly Black people, face systemic disadvantages that block their ability to achieve the same sort of success. This summer, galvanized by protests across the nation, Williams decided to address these inequities by curating a new issue of TIME Magazine , entitled The New American Revolution, and releasing a new song with Jay-Z ,... 👓 View full article

