|
‘These Are Stolen Lands Built By Swollen Hands.’ Pharrell Williams on Re-Writing America’s Past and Future
Thursday, 27 August 2020 ()
Pharrell Williams is a quintessential American success story: A Virginia Beach kid who worked at McDonald’s before building an empire of music, fashion, media and more. But despite his own rise, Williams knows that many people of color, and particularly Black people, face systemic disadvantages that block their ability to achieve the same sort of success. This summer, galvanized by protests across the nation, Williams decided to address these inequities by curating a new issue of TIME Magazine, entitled The New American Revolution, and releasing a new song with Jay-Z,...
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Pharrell Williams American musician
Jay-Z And Pharrell Join Forces For New Song 'Entrepreneur'
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published
Pharrell Williams Bringing Gospel Docuseries To Netflix
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:31Published
Virginia Beach, Virginia Independent city in Virginia, United States
McDonald's American fast food restaurant chain
Travis Scott meal coming to McDonald's: Collaboration with Cactus Jack arrives TuesdayMcDonald's is adding a new Travis Scott meal to the menu starting Tuesday, Sept. 8, which includes a Quarter Pounder, fries and a Sprite for $6.
USATODAY.com
McDonald's Is Sued by 52 Black Franchisees for Discrimination
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:07Published
More than 50 McDonald's franchisees sue for racial discriminationA group of 52 Black former franchisees are suing McDonald's, alleging that they were steered toward less-profitable businesses and denied the support offered to..
CBS News
52 former Black franchisees sue McDonald’s, claiming racial discriminationDozens of former McDonald’s franchisees have filed a discrimination lawsuit claiming the fast-food giant placed Black owners in substandard restaurants that..
WorldNews
McDonald's sued for racial discrimination
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:22Published
Time (magazine) American news magazine and website based in New York City
Jay-Z American rapper, producer, and businessman from New York
Kanye West asked JAY-Z to be his running mate
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:56Published
You Might Like
Tweets about this