Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

NBA play-offs: Los Angeles Clippers eliminate Dallas Mavericks and advance to round two

BBC News Monday, 31 August 2020 ()
The Los Angeles Clippers advance to the second round of the NBA play-offs after they eliminate the Dallas Mavericks in six games.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Los Angeles Clippers Los Angeles Clippers American professional basketball team

Toronto Raptors and Denver Nuggets both pull level in NBA play-offs after wins

 The Toronto Raptors beat the Boston Celtics to level their play-off series and the Denver Nuggets defeat the Los Angeles Clippers.
BBC News

Nuggets' Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray bounce back to beat Clippers in Game 2 and even series 1-1

 After losing a rout in the opener, Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray combined for 53 points to lead the Nuggets over the Clippers 110-101 in Game 2.
USATODAY.com

Kawhi Leonard, Clippers crush Nuggets in Game 1 to set early tone for series

 Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers sent an early message with a dominant 120-97 win over the Nuggets in their second-round opener.
USATODAY.com

Nuggets edge Jazz to complete comeback from 3-1 down, will play Clippers

 LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Nikola Jokic made the tiebreaking basket with 27 seconds left and the Denver Nuggets advanced to the second round of the playoffs..
WorldNews

Dallas Mavericks Dallas Mavericks American professional basketball team based in Dallas, Texas

How Cuban Scored With Amazon And Netflix [Video]

How Cuban Scored With Amazon And Netflix

Mark Cuban told "The David Rubenstein Show" about his buy-and-hold stock strategy. Business Insider reports the strategy led him to big returns on Netflix and Amazon. The "Shark Tank" investor owns the NBA's Dallas Mavericks said he stuck with companies he believed in. He owned Netflix stock since it cost $50 a share. The streaming service closed Wednesday near $550. He owned Amazon shares at just under $2,000. On Wednesday, Amazon closed at $3,441.85.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:35Published

National Basketball Association North American professional sports league

Celtics push champions Raptors to brink of exit, as Clippers edge ahead of Nuggets

 Defending champions the Toronto Raptors are one game from elimination after defeat by the Boston Celtics in the NBA play-offs.
BBC News

How NBA players are grappling with mental health inside the bubble

 After two months, players' anxieties about being in the bubble and the state of the world at large have added stress on top of the NBA playoffs.
USATODAY.com
NBA star Enes Kanter vows to use platform for change [Video]

NBA star Enes Kanter vows to use platform for change

Enes Kanter has lost his Turkish citizenship, all contact with his family andreceives weekly death threats – and all because of a tweet. When the BostonCeltics star criticised Turkey's president Recep Erdogan in 2013, his socialmedia post sparked a chain reaction that has left him stateless for threeyears and saw his father imprisoned. The 28-year-old stood up for free speechand paid a harrowing price, but has explained to the PA news agency in a wide-ranging interview how fighting injustice is more important than ever before.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:20Published

NBA round-up: Giannis goes down but Bucks rally to beat Miami Heat

 The Milwaukee Bucks may have lost their greatest weapon but they have kept their season alive with a 118-115 overtime victory against the Miami Heat. Reigning..
WorldNews

NBA's Jacob Evans Honors Slain LSU Player Wayde Sims with Custom Pendant

 Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jacob Evans is honoring the memory of slain LSU basketball player Wayde Sims ... in the form of a custom pendant. Evans and Sims..
TMZ.com

Related videos from verified sources

Chris Broussard: Worst game from Kawhi in years; applauds Denver but expects Clippers to bounce back | FIRST THINGS FIRST [Video]

Chris Broussard: Worst game from Kawhi in years; applauds Denver but expects Clippers to bounce back | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Chris Broussard joins the show to break down the Los Angeles Clippers loss to the Denver Nuggets in game 2 of the semifinals in the NBA bubble. He feels this could possibly be Kawhi Leonard's worst..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:27Published
Officers Placed On Restricted Duty After Los Feliz Residents Say They Failed To Conduct Sobriety Test On Suspected Drunk Driver [Video]

Officers Placed On Restricted Duty After Los Feliz Residents Say They Failed To Conduct Sobriety Test On Suspected Drunk Driver

An administrative investigation is underway and two officers have been placed on restricted duty after a group of Los Feliz residents said the officers failed to conduct a field sobriety test on a..

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:31Published
Clippers seem to be clicking on all cylinders after Game 1 win [Video]

Clippers seem to be clicking on all cylinders after Game 1 win

What I'm Hearing: USA TODAY Sports' Mark Medina was on hand for Game 1 between the Clippers and Nuggets and explains why Los Angeles has finally found its groove after a difficult opening round series..

Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic)     Duration: 01:19Published

Related news from verified sources

NBA play-offs: Boston Celtics beat Toronto Raptors, LA Clippers edge Denver Nuggets

 Defending champions the Toronto Raptors are one game from elimination after defeat by the Boston Celtics in the NBA play-offs.
BBC Sport Also reported by •BBC News

Lakers & Bucks reach second round of NBA play-offs

 The Los Angeles Lakers and the Milwaukee Bucks reach the second round of the NBA play-offs as games return on Saturday.
BBC News Also reported by •BBC SportCBS Sports

Insight about NBA players' choice not to take the court

 NBA players' recent three-day play stoppage amid the playoffs to protest the shooting of Jacob Blake highlights the taut bala -More- 
SmartBrief


Tweets about this