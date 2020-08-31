|
NBA play-offs: Los Angeles Clippers eliminate Dallas Mavericks and advance to round two
Monday, 31 August 2020 ()
The Los Angeles Clippers advance to the second round of the NBA play-offs after they eliminate the Dallas Mavericks in six games.
Los Angeles Clippers American professional basketball team
Dallas Mavericks American professional basketball team based in Dallas, Texas
National Basketball Association North American professional sports league
