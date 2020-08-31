|
Emma Roberts reveals she's pregnant with a baby boy in new photos with boyfriend Garrett Hedlund
Monday, 31 August 2020 ()
Actress Emma Roberts is expecting her first child, a baby boy, she announced Sunday night with new photos featuring boyfriend Garrett Hedlund.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Emma Roberts American actress
Emma Roberts 'surprised and happy' amid pregnancy news
Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 00:49Published
Garrett Hedlund American actor, model and singer
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this