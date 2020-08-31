Global  
 

Former President Pranab Mukherjee passes away at 84

WorldNews Monday, 31 August 2020 ()
Former President Pranab Mukherjee passes away at 84Former President of India Pranab Mukherjee has died, a tweet by the former president's son Abhijit Mukherjee informed on Monday. Pranab Mukherjee passed away at the age of 84 after his medical condition declined on Monday morning and he suffered a septic shock due to lung infection, the Army's Research and Referral Hospital said. "With a Heavy Heart,...
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Pranab Mukherjee was a towering statesman: PM Modi mourns former President's demise

Pranab Mukherjee was a towering statesman: PM Modi mourns former President's demise 01:32

 Former President and Bharat Ratna awardee Pranab Mukherjee passed away at age of 84 on August 31. His son Abhijit Mukherjee announced the news on Twitter. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and wrote, "India grieves the passing away of Bharat Ratna Pranab Mukherjee. He has left an indelible...

Pranab Mukherjee Pranab Mukherjee 13th President of India

Pranab Mukherjee was like 'guide' for us, didn't believe in political untouchability: RSS

 Condoling the demise of former President Pranab Mukherjee, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Monday described him as a "guide" for the Sangh and said he didn't believe..
IndiaTimes

Government announces 7-day state mourning on Pranab Mukherjee's death

 In a statement, the home ministry said that as a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, state mourning will be observed for seven days throughout India from..
IndiaTimes

Pranab Mukherjee, the man beyond politics
IndiaTimes

Abhijit Mukherjee Abhijit Mukherjee Indian politician

Pranab Mukherjee dies: President Kovind, PM Modi, others offer condolences [Video]

Pranab Mukherjee dies: President Kovind, PM Modi, others offer condolences

Former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee died on Monday. His son, Abhijit Mukherjee made the announcement on social media. The Congress veteran was admitted in a Delhi hospital and had been operated to remove a blood clot in his brain. Mukherjee had also tested positive for Covid-19, earlier in August. Condolences poured in for the former President. President Ram Nath Kovind offered condolences to Mukherjee’s family and friends. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a series of tweets, spoke about Pranab Mukherjee’s contribution towards the nation. PM Modi offered condolences and said the former president was an “outstanding Parliamentarian” who “made Rashtrapati Bhavan even more accessible to common citizens”. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paid homage on Pranab da’s death. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:08Published

Former President Pranab Mukherjee dies at 84 [Video]

Former President Pranab Mukherjee dies at 84

Former President Pranab Mukherjee passed away on August 31, his son Abhijit Mukherjee announced on Twitter. He was 84 and had contracted COVID-19. He was hospitalised for lung infection and was on..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:31Published
Over Two Dozen Former GOP Lawmakers Join 'Republicans for Biden' Initiative [Video]

Over Two Dozen Former GOP Lawmakers Join 'Republicans for Biden' Initiative

The effort is being utilised by the campaign to connect with Republicans preparing to vote for the former vice president.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:21Published
Former Ambassador Nikki Haley, Donald Trump Jr Make Case For President's Second Term [Video]

Former Ambassador Nikki Haley, Donald Trump Jr Make Case For President's Second Term

On Day 1 of the Republican National Convention, former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley and Donald Trump Jr. made their case for the president's second term.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:40Published

Pranab Mukherjee: A person who stayed away from modern gadgets, modern lifestyle, late night parties

 About Pranab Mukherjee, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh once told me that he was like Dhrupad Sangeet. If you don't understand Dhrupad or if your ears are not...
Mid-Day

Ex-Prez Mukherjee is in deep coma, being treated for lung infection

 Former President Pranab Mukherjee is in a deep coma and on ventilator support, the Army Research and Referral Hospital said on Wednesday. He has been...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Zee NewsIndiaTimesDNA

'I was new to Delhi in 2014': PM Modi recalls how Pranab Mukherjee had guided and supported him years back

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condoled the demise of former President Pranab Mukherjee, who passed away at the age of 84 on this day. While eulogizing...
DNA Also reported by •IndiaTimes

