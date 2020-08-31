|
Former President Pranab Mukherjee passes away at 84
Monday, 31 August 2020 ()
Former President of India Pranab Mukherjee has died, a tweet by the former president's son Abhijit Mukherjee informed on Monday. Pranab Mukherjee passed away at the age of 84 after his medical condition declined on Monday morning and he suffered a septic shock due to lung infection, the Army's Research and Referral Hospital said. "With a Heavy Heart,...
