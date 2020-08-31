Global  
 

Learnt a lot from Pranab Da, he brought distinction to every post he held: Sonia Gandhi in her condolence message

IndiaTimes Monday, 31 August 2020 ()
Expressing great shock over the demise of former President Pranab Mukherjee, party president Sonia Gandhi on Monday said she learnt a lot from the Congress veteran, who brought distinction to every post he held.
Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi extends Onam greetings

 "May the spirit of Onam - the harvest, regeneration and purity of Sadhya inspire to overcome the challenges of COVID-19," the Congress tweeted a message on..
We have a leader in Sonia, Rahul so no urgency for polls: Salman Khurshid

 Uneasy conversations have been taking place between the Congress leadership and the G-23 since both sides emerged from a stormy CWC meeting following the letter..
'Can't see heavens falling' for need of elected Congress president: Salman Khurshid

 Asserting that there was no urgency to have an elected Congress president, senior leader Salman Khurshid on Sunday said he "can't see the heavens falling" for..
Stopping Rahul from leading party will destroy Cong: Sena MP Sanjay Raut

 In his weekly column Rokhthok in the Sena mouthpiece Saamana, Sanjay Raut also said Congress lacks a leader who can stand up to Prime Minister Narendra Modi with..
Former India president Mukherjee dies [Video]

Former India president Mukherjee dies

Former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee, who had tested positive for COVID-19 this month, died on Monday. Edward Baran reports.

'A true statesman': Bollywood condoles former president Pranab Mukherjee's demise [Video]

'A true statesman': Bollywood condoles former president Pranab Mukherjee's demise

Bolloywood mourned the demise of former president Pranab Mukherjee. Pranab Mukherjee died at 84 in an army hospital in New Delhi. The news was announced by Mukherjee's son Abhijit on Twitter. Soon after Mukherjee's demise condolences started pouring in from Bollywood. Many of the celebrities recalled meeting the former president. Actor Ajay Devgn expressed condolences to Mukherjee's family. Actor Riteish Deshmukh expressed grief, calling it 'a big loss for India'. Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar expressed her heartfelt condolences. Actor Taapsee Pannu recalled having watched Pink in his presence. Actor Randeep Hooda condoled the demise of the Congress veteran. Actor Varun Dhawan also mourned the loss of former president. Former president Pranab Mukherjee was admitted to hospital on August 10. Mukherjee later developed lung infection and was on ventilator support. Pranab Mukherjee was the 13th president of India from 2012 to 2017.

Rahul Gandhi, other political leaders express grief over former President Pranab Mukherjee's death

 "With great sadness, the nation receives the news of the unfortunate demise of our former President Pranab Mukherjee. I join the country in paying homage to him...
Feel blessed to have been born as your daughter, says Sharmistha in tributes to Pranab Mukherjee

 Congress leader Sharmistha Mukherjee on Monday paid glowing tributes to her father Pranab Mukherjee and said she feels blessed to have been born as his..
Pranab Mukherjee dies: President Kovind, PM Modi, others offer condolences [Video]

Pranab Mukherjee dies: President Kovind, PM Modi, others offer condolences

Former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee died on Monday. His son, Abhijit Mukherjee made the announcement on social media. The Congress veteran was admitted in a Delhi hospital and had been operated to remove a blood clot in his brain. Mukherjee had also tested positive for Covid-19, earlier in August. Condolences poured in for the former President. President Ram Nath Kovind offered condolences to Mukherjee’s family and friends. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a series of tweets, spoke about Pranab Mukherjee’s contribution towards the nation. PM Modi offered condolences and said the former president was an “outstanding Parliamentarian” who “made Rashtrapati Bhavan even more accessible to common citizens”. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paid homage on Pranab da’s death. Watch the full video for more details.

Congress president post, who will lead if not the Gandhis? Big developments | Oneindia News [Video]

Congress president post, who will lead if not the Gandhis? Big developments | Oneindia News

The Indian National Congress is faced with the old dilemma again - If not Gandhis, then who? As senior party leaders register open dissent against Gandhis, some loyalists think it is only the Gandhis..

Sonia Gandhi asks Congress to find a new president, says won't remain the president | Oneindia News [Video]

Sonia Gandhi asks Congress to find a new president, says won't remain the president | Oneindia News

In response to the letter by 20 Congress leaders to Congress President Sonia Gandhi seeking an introspection and highlighting the leadership issues in the Party, Congress president Sonia Gandhi has..

‘Only headmaster’s son can come first’: BJP’s Narottam Mishra mocks Congress [Video]

‘Only headmaster’s son can come first’: BJP’s Narottam Mishra mocks Congress

As the Congress deals with the leadership issue raised by several party leaders in a letter to the interim Chief Sonia Gandhi, the BJP has mocked the Congress. Speaking to the media, Madhya Pradesh..

Pranab Mukherjee: A person who stayed away from modern gadgets, modern lifestyle, late night parties

 About Pranab Mukherjee, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh once told me that he was like Dhrupad Sangeet. If you don't understand Dhrupad or if your ears are not...
Ex-Prez Mukherjee is in deep coma, being treated for lung infection

 Former President Pranab Mukherjee is in a deep coma and on ventilator support, the Army Research and Referral Hospital said on Wednesday. He has been...
'I was new to Delhi in 2014': PM Modi recalls how Pranab Mukherjee had guided and supported him years back

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condoled the demise of former President Pranab Mukherjee, who passed away at the age of 84 on this day. While eulogizing...
