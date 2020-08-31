|
Learnt a lot from Pranab Da, he brought distinction to every post he held: Sonia Gandhi in her condolence message
Monday, 31 August 2020 ()
Expressing great shock over the demise of former President Pranab Mukherjee, party president Sonia Gandhi on Monday said she learnt a lot from the Congress veteran, who brought distinction to every post he held.
