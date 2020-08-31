Global  
 

Padres going all in: San Diego lands starter Mike Clevinger in trade with Indians

USATODAY.com Monday, 31 August 2020 ()
The Padres have made a number of trades in recent days, but none bigger than the acquisition of right-handed pitcher Mike Clevinger from the Indians.
