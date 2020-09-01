|
Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter questioned by Swiss investigators over $2 million payment to Michel Platini
Tuesday, 1 September 2020 ()
Bern: Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter was questioned Tuesday by Swiss investigators about a $2 million payment he authorized in 2011 to then-UEFA president Michel Platini. Blatter was quizzed about suspected criminal mismanagement at FIFA one day after Platini spent about three hours at the offices of...
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Sepp Blatter Swiss football administrator
Michel Platini faces Swiss prosecutor in payment probeFormer European football chief Michel Platini met with the Swiss public prosecutor on Monday as part of proceedings investigating a two-million-Swiss-franc..
WorldNews
Michel Platini French association football player, manager and executive
FIFA International governing body of association football and its variants
FIFA damage 'irreversible' over investigation into its president Gianni Infantino
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 01:37Published
[CDATA[FIFA damage 'irreversible' over investigation into its president Gianni Infantino]]
Credit: Euronews English Duration: 01:37Published
Criminal proceedings against Infantino grotesque and absurd, says FIFA
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 09:46Published
FIFA president Gianni Infantino subject of criminal proceedings
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:06Published
Switzerland Federal republic in Central Europe
Coronavirus: Switzerland latest to join UK's quarantine listTravellers in Switzerland, Jamaica and Czech Republic must quarantine on return from Saturday.
BBC News
Air bridges: Czech Republic and Switzerland join England's quarantine list
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:47Published
Swiss Parachutist Becomes First to Jump From Solar Powered PlaneA parachutist completed the world's first jump from a solar-powered aircraft Tuesday, leaping from a height of 1,520 meters over western Switzerland. The..
WorldNews
Bern Federal city of Switzerland
UEFA Champions League European association football tournament
Manchester City: 2020/21 season in preview
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:48Published
Lyon win remarkable fifth straight Champions League titleLyon have won the Champions League for the fifth season in a row after overcoming Wolfsburg 3-1 in the final in San Sebastian. Goals from Eugenie le Sommer and..
WorldNews
Lyon beat Wolfsburg to wins fifth Champions League in a rowDominant French club Lyon win the Women's Champions League for a fifth straight year, aided by England's Lucy Bronze.
BBC News
Chelsea sign former PSG centre back Thiago Silva
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 01:50Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this