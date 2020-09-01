Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter questioned by Swiss investigators over $2 million payment to Michel Platini

FIFA president Gianni Infantino subject of criminal proceedings



FIFA president Gianni Infantino is the subject of criminal proceedings overmeetings he held with the Swiss attorney general. A special federal publicprosecutor, Stefan Keller, was appointed last month to examine complaints madein relation to the meetings involving Infantino, attorney general MichaelLauber and the chief public prosecutor for the Upper Valais region, RinaldoArnold.

