Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter questioned by Swiss investigators over $2 million payment to Michel Platini

WorldNews Tuesday, 1 September 2020 ()
Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter questioned by Swiss investigators over $2 million payment to Michel PlatiniBern: Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter was questioned Tuesday by Swiss investigators about a $2 million payment he authorized in 2011 to then-UEFA president Michel Platini. Blatter was quizzed about suspected criminal mismanagement at FIFA one day after Platini spent about three hours at the offices of...
