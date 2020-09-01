Charlie Hebdo republishes notorious Mohammed caricatures on eve of trial over killings

Watch: 3 killed as mob goes on rampage in Bengaluru over derogatory FB post



3 people were killed and over 60 policemen were injured as clashes erupted in Bengaluru over an alleged derogatory social media post. The post on Facebook was made by Congress MLA Akhand Srinivas Murthy's nephew and was allegedly derogatory of Prophet Muhammad. The Congress leader's nephew has already been arrested. 110 people accused of arson, stone-pelting, and assault on the police have been arrested in connection with the violence. The police teams that tried to contain the violence also bore the brunt of the mob as their vehicles were damaged. Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said that directives have been issued to take strict action against accused of Bengaluru violence and asserted that the government has taken all possible steps to curb the situation. While appealing people to maintain peace, he also said that violence against journalists, police and people last night was unacceptable. Section 144 has been imposed in Bengaluru city while curfew has been imposed in DJ Halli and KG Halli police station areas. Watch the full video for all the details.

