Charlie Hebdo republishes notorious Mohammed caricatures on eve of trial over killings

Charlie Hebdo republishes notorious Mohammed caricatures on eve of trial over killingsCharlie Hebdo has republished a series of controversial cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed on the eve of the trial of the alleged accomplices in the attack. The drawings sparked fury in the Muslim world and prompted Islamist brothers Said and Cherif Kouachi to kill 12 people, including some of France's most celebrated cartoonists, at the satirical weekly's offices in Paris on January 7, 2015. In an editorial, director Laurent "Riss" Sourisseau, one of the few survivors of the attack, wrote: "We will never lie down. We will never give up." "Rare are those who, five years later, dare oppose the demands that are still so pressing from religions in general, and some in particular," he wrote....
