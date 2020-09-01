Simon Case: Boris Johnson appoints close ally and former aide to Prince William as new ... Tuesday, 1 September 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

has picked a close ally as the new cabinet secretary, in fresh evidence of his determination to a deliver a “hard rain” on the civil service. Simon Case – a former aide to Boris Johnson has picked a close ally as the new cabinet secretary, in fresh evidence of his determination to a deliver a “hard rain” on the civil service. Simon Case – a former aide to Prince William – is expected to accelerate a dramatic shake-up that has already seen a... 👓 View full article

