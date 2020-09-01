Global  
 

Simon Case: Boris Johnson appoints close ally and former aide to Prince William as new ...

WorldNews Tuesday, 1 September 2020 ()
Simon Case: Boris Johnson appoints close ally and former aide to Prince William as new ...Boris Johnson has picked a close ally as the new cabinet secretary, in fresh evidence of his determination to a deliver a “hard rain” on the civil service. Simon Case – a former aide to Prince William – is expected to accelerate a dramatic shake-up that has already seen a...
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Watch: Anti-Pakistan protests held in London & New York

Watch: Anti-Pakistan protests held in London & New York 03:40

 Anti-Pakistan protests were held in several parts of the world as it observed international day of victims of enforced disappearances. A group of protesters gathered outside the Pakistan consulate in New York to protest the enforced disappearances in Balochistan. Protesters said that while this is...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

London Calling: U.K. government does coronavirus U-turn

 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government has a huge parliamentary majority of 80 seats. That makes CBS News contributor Simon Bates wonder: Why does it..
CBS News

Brexit: Boris Johnson signals no-deal increasingly likely and hits out at EU for refusing to compromise

 Boris Johnson has admitted the UK is currently heading for a no deal Brexit, with progress now “very difficult” as the two sides...
WorldNews
Boris Johnson holds Cabinet meeting on return to Westminster [Video]

Boris Johnson holds Cabinet meeting on return to Westminster

Boris Johnson is facing fresh pressure from his backbenches for clarity ontaxes, education and coronavirus policy as MPs return to Westminster after thesummer recess.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:55Published
PM opening remarks as cabinet returns [Video]

PM opening remarks as cabinet returns

Prime Minister Boris Johnson mentions school returns, office returns, tackling the Covid-19 pandemic, and “building back better” as cabinet meets for the first time following the summer recess. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 03:14Published

Simon Case Simon Case British civil servant


Prince William, Duke of Cambridge Prince William, Duke of Cambridge 20th and 21st-century member of the British royal family

Princess Diana statue to be installed to mark her 60th birthday

 The sculpture, commissioned by Prince William and Prince Harry, will be placed at Kensington Palace.
BBC News
Prince William and Prince Harry's Best Brotherly Banter! [Video]

Prince William and Prince Harry's Best Brotherly Banter!

Their relationship may have changed over the years, but Prince William and Prince Harry will always be brothers. Here are some of their funniest moments together. Report by Dessentjacksonl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 03:09Published
Prince William hosts outdoor FA Cup final viewing [Video]

Prince William hosts outdoor FA Cup final viewing

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge has hosted an outdoor FA Cup final viewing in Sandringham today. He discussed the "Head's Up" campaign, which promotes open discussion about mental health through the vehicle of football, and how plans for the campaign had been hampered by the coronavirus pandemic. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:04Published
Football stars speak about mental health for Duke of Cambridge's Heads Up campaign [Video]

Football stars speak about mental health for Duke of Cambridge's Heads Up campaign

Famous football players, managers and fans have spoken about their experienceswith mental health as part of a campaign launched by the Duke of Cambridge. Ina series of videos for Prince William's Heads Up campaign, Premier Leaguestars Jesse Lingard Ilkay Gundogan, Phil Foden and Andy Robertson spoke aboutthe challenges of fame and loneliness, while Liverpool manager Jurgen Kloppsaid he needed help to share the emotional burden of leading the PremierLeague champions during lockdown.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:20Published

