COVID-19 back-to-school drama has been kryptonite for hero top doctors in B.C. and Alberta

But the high drama of students returning to classrooms during a resurgence in COVID-19 cases has been kryptonite for B.C.’s Dr. Bonnie Henry and Alberta’s Dr. Deena Hinshaw.



Students in Alberta are returning to class this week. On the other side of the Rockies, students in B.C. return next week. Both provincial governments have, in the lead-up to the return, attempted to prepare parents and teachers.



Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, and Henry, B.C.’s chief medical officer of health, both found themselves under fire from anxious and angry parents and teachers.



Over the weekend, Hinshaw signed an amended public health order detailing physical distancing requirements while students are seated at desks and during instruction. In short, it attempts to explain that schools don’t need to ensure two-metres of physical distancing when students, staff or visitors are sitting at desks or tables.



It came just days before students were set to return to the classroom, and sparked widespread confusion.



Jason Schilling, president of the Alberta Teachers’ Association, wrote on Twitter he was “stunned” by the announcement.



· https://nationalpost.com/news/should-random-covid-19-tests-for-kids-and-teachers-be-part-of-our-back-to-school-plans

· Trudeau unsure if he will send his children back to school and poll suggests he's not the only one



Hinshaw apologized for the confusion on Monday, but said the new public health order isn’t a change from her guidance issued earlier.



“I am very sorry that unfortunately the opposite has happened and that this tool, which was meant to clarify, has caused more confusion. That was not the intention,” she said at a press conference.



“The timing is terrible,” said Thomas Barker, a communications professor at the University of Alberta. While the public health order may have been misinterpreted, he says many parents have already made decisions about whether or not their kids are going back to class based on their prior understanding of



“It definitely threatens the trust that she’s built up, that the government’s built up … that social distancing will be practised in the schools,” Barker said.



“I have confidence in Dr. Hinshaw as a medical professional, she is an expert in the field and the work that she does,” Schilling told the National Post on Tuesday. “But I also think that teachers are experts in the work that they do, and I would request that as we move forward … public health engage in conversations with the Alberta Teachers’ Association.”



Already, some schools in Alberta have opted to delay school openings because of positive COVID-19 tests among staff members.”It has been difficult to keep up with what’s the science and what’s the political,” said Wing Li, spokeswoman for Support Our Students Alberta, who added parents are reaching out in confusion. “So the messaging that we’re getting is incongruent with the evidence we’re hearing from the ground.”



B.C.’s popular Dr. Bonnie Henry has also made some misstep in recent days. Henry appeared in a 30-second government ad detailing the precautions the government is taking to keep classrooms safe. The video shows Henry talking about the return to school in front of a handful of children.



“The reality of classrooms is that they’re going to be crowded,” Teri Mooring, president of the B.C. Teachers’ Federation told a Vancouver radio station. “There aren’t sufficient sinks, running water, windows that open in many of our classrooms across the province.”



As the number of COVID-19 cases rise in B.C., criticism is also surfacing on social media for the lack of any mandatory mask policy in the province.



This is a much different look for Henry and Hinshaw than just months or a few weeks ago. Both have been widely praised for their calm, clear and decisive leadership. In Hinshaw’s case, one Edmonton hospital emergency room had a large poster of her hanging on the wall.



Their authority and popularity in the pandemic inspired charities and fashion designers. John Fluevong created the “Dr. Henry” shoe, which, according to the designer’s website, “is a shoe that John sketched up in an effort to help aid in the fight against Covid-19 in whatever small way we can.” Hinshaw wore a periodic table dress for one of her daily briefings, prompting a rush on the garment from the manufacturer.



Henry had a profile in the New York Times, and in June, teamed up with actor Olivia Munn to take over the X-Men star’s social media accounts for a day to spread information about the pandemic.



But, since last Friday, Alberta has been hit by 426 new COVID-19 cases. There are currently 1,370 active cases, with 44 people are in hospital, including eight in intensive care. Two deaths were reported over the weekend.



B.C. logged similar figures. On Monday, Henry said British Columbians need to consider fewer social interactions, with 294 new cases logged since Friday, bringing the total active case count to 1,107. Twenty-eight of those are in hospital, 10 are in ICU. There were also four new deaths in B.C. over the weekend.



For each of the top doctors, the return to school has been one of their toughest battles.



With files from The Canadian Press and the Vancouver Sun



