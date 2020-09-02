|
Ed Markey defeats Joseph Kennedy III in Massachusetts primary
Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ()
The grandson of assassinated politician Robert Kennedy lost to the incumbent Ed Markey.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Ed Markey U.S. Senator from Massachusetts
Ed Markey wins Massachusetts Senate primaryThis marks the first time in U.S. history that a Kennedy has lost a congressional race in the state.
CBS News
Sen. Ed Markey and Rep. Joe Kennedy face off in Massachusetts Senate primaryBoston Globe political correspondent Victoria McGrane joined CBSN's "Red and Blue" to break down the Democratic primary race between incumbent Senator Ed Markey..
CBS News
Kennedy challenges incumbent in Senate primary
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:27Published
Ed Markey faces Joe Kennedy and other things to watch for during the Massachusetts primaryIncumbent Democratic Rep. Richard Neal also faces a progressive primary challenger, Alex Morse.
USATODAY.com
Robert F. Kennedy 20th-century American politician and brother of John F. Kennedy
A Kennedy is on the ballot in Massachusetts. Here's why he's not guaranteed a victoryRecent polling shows incumbent Senator Ed Markey up against Congressman Joe Kennedy III, the grandson of Robert F. Kennedy.
CBS News
JK Rowling returns human rights award to group that denounces her trans viewsJK Rowling is returning the Ripple of Hope award given to her last year by the Robert F Kennedy Human Rights (RFKHR) organisation after its president,..
WorldNews
Joe Kennedy III U.S. Representative from Massachusetts
Incumbent Senator Ed Markey leads Rep. Joe Kennedy III in Massachusetts Senate raceThe Kennedy family has never lost a Massachusetts Democratic primary, but Rep. Joe Kennedy III is trailing incumbent Senator Ed Markey in major polls. Ed O'Keefe..
CBS News
Massachusetts Primary Elections: What to Watch ForSenator Edward J. Markey is facing off against Joseph P. Kennedy III, while the powerful Representative Richard E. Neal is confronting a challenge from the young..
NYTimes.com
Massachusetts State in the northeastern United States
Ed Markey Holds Off Joseph Kennedy in Mass. Senate RaceThe result was the first loss by a Kennedy in a Massachusetts election and demonstrated the progressive energy that is reshaping the Democratic Party.
NYTimes.com
Markey Holds Off Joseph Kennedy in Massachusetts Senate RaceThe result was the first loss by a Kennedy in a Massachusetts election and demonstrated the progressive energy that is reshaping the Democratic Party.
NYTimes.com
Twitter Hack May Have Had Another Mastermind: A 16-Year-OldOn Tuesday, federal agents served a Massachusetts teenager with a search warrant. He appears to have played a significant role in the July 15 Twitter attack,..
NYTimes.com
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this