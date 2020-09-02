Global  
 

Ed Markey defeats Joseph Kennedy III in Massachusetts primary

BBC News Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ()
The grandson of assassinated politician Robert Kennedy lost to the incumbent Ed Markey.
Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published
News video: Markey-Kennedy Senate Race Puts Spotlight On Massachusetts Primary Election

Markey-Kennedy Senate Race Puts Spotlight On Massachusetts Primary Election 02:21

 WBZ TV's Nick Giovanni reports.

Ed Markey wins Massachusetts Senate primary

 This marks the first time in U.S. history that a Kennedy has lost a congressional race in the state.
Sen. Ed Markey and Rep. Joe Kennedy face off in Massachusetts Senate primary

 Boston Globe political correspondent Victoria McGrane joined CBSN's "Red and Blue" to break down the Democratic primary race between incumbent Senator Ed Markey..
Kennedy challenges incumbent in Senate primary [Video]

Kennedy challenges incumbent in Senate primary

[NFA] Massachusetts Democrats on Tuesday will decide whether they want to position a young member of the Kennedy family to be their choice for the U.S. Senate or stick with their incumbent Ed Markey, who has been in Congress for decades fighting to tackle climate change and reduce nuclear weapons proliferation. This video produced by Jonah Green.

Ed Markey faces Joe Kennedy and other things to watch for during the Massachusetts primary

 Incumbent Democratic Rep. Richard Neal also faces a progressive primary challenger, Alex Morse.
A Kennedy is on the ballot in Massachusetts. Here's why he's not guaranteed a victory

 Recent polling shows incumbent Senator Ed Markey up against Congressman Joe Kennedy III, the grandson of Robert F. Kennedy.
JK Rowling returns human rights award to group that denounces her trans views

 JK Rowling is returning the Ripple of Hope award given to her last year by the Robert F Kennedy Human Rights (RFKHR) organisation after its president,..
Incumbent Senator Ed Markey leads Rep. Joe Kennedy III in Massachusetts Senate race

 The Kennedy family has never lost a Massachusetts Democratic primary, but Rep. Joe Kennedy III is trailing incumbent Senator Ed Markey in major polls. Ed O'Keefe..
Massachusetts Primary Elections: What to Watch For

 Senator Edward J. Markey is facing off against Joseph P. Kennedy III, while the powerful Representative Richard E. Neal is confronting a challenge from the young..
Ed Markey Holds Off Joseph Kennedy in Mass. Senate Race

 The result was the first loss by a Kennedy in a Massachusetts election and demonstrated the progressive energy that is reshaping the Democratic Party.
Markey Holds Off Joseph Kennedy in Massachusetts Senate Race

 The result was the first loss by a Kennedy in a Massachusetts election and demonstrated the progressive energy that is reshaping the Democratic Party.
Sen. Ed Markey Defeats Rep. Joe Kennedy III In Democratic Primary [Video]

Sen. Ed Markey Defeats Rep. Joe Kennedy III In Democratic Primary

Sen. Ed Markey thanked supporters after winning the Democratic Primary against Rep. Joe Kennedy III.

Markey, Kennedy thank supporters as voters head to polls [Video]

Markey, Kennedy thank supporters as voters head to polls

The eyes of the political world are focused on Massachusetts Tuesday, watching the Democratic primary for Senate between incumbent Sen. Ed Markey and challenger Rep. Joe Kennedy.

Markey, Kennedy Make Final Pitch To Voters [Video]

Markey, Kennedy Make Final Pitch To Voters

Sen. Markey and his challenger Rep. Joe Kennedy were out late making a final pitch to voters the night before the primary. WBZ-TV's Ken MacLeod reports.

