|
Nuggets edge Jazz to complete comeback from 3-1 down, will play Clippers
Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ()
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Nikola Jokic made the tiebreaking basket with 27 seconds left and the Denver Nuggets advanced to the second round of the playoffs by the slimmest of margins, beating the Utah Jazz 80-78 in Game 7 on Tuesday night when Mike Conley’s 3-pointer spun out at the buzzer. The Nuggets became the 12th team in NBA history to overcome a 3-1 deficit to win a series, but only after they blew a 19-point lead in this game. After Jokic’s basket, the Jazz got the ball to...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Denver Nuggets Professional basketball team based in Denver, Colorado
Denver Nuggets survive Utah Jazz rally in Game 7 to complete comeback from 3-1 downNuggets became just the 12th team in NBA history to complete a comeback from down 3-1 in the series as they held off the Jazz in a dramatic Game 7.
USATODAY.com
Jamal Murray Pays Tribute to Breonna Taylor After Scoring 50 Points Against Jazz
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:12Published
Nuggets' Jamal Murray pours in 50 points again to top Jazz and force decisive Game 7Jamal Murray notched his second 50-point game of the series as Denver held off Utah 119-107 to force the first Game 7 of the 2020 playoffs.
USATODAY.com
Jazz Musical style and genre
Los Angeles Clippers American professional basketball team
NBA play-offs: Los Angeles Clippers eliminate Dallas Mavericks and advance to round twoThe Los Angeles Clippers advance to the second round of the NBA play-offs after they eliminate the Dallas Mavericks in six games.
BBC News
Clippers' Marcus Morris Sr. ejected for Flagrant Foul 2 on Dallas' Luka DoncicL.A. Clippers forward Marcus Morris Sr. knocked Dallas guard Luka Doncic to the floor in Game 6 and received a flagrant foul and ejection.
USATODAY.com
Clippers' Doc Rivers says he believed NBA season would continue: 'We needed a moment to breathe'After moments of uncertainty, NBA and players agreed to resume the playoffs on Saturday. Coach Doc Rivers said everyone "needed a moment to breathe."
USATODAY.com
Clippers Coach Doc Rivers Gives Emotional Statement About Jacob Blake Shooting
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:17Published
Nikola Jokić Serbian basketball player
Florida State in the southeastern United States
Baby Shark Bites Man's Arm, Latches on Even After He Gets Out of WaterTurns out those baby sharks aren't nearly as fun-loving as that song suggests -- you gotta see how this one locked onto a beachgoer's arm ... even AFTER he got..
TMZ.com
DOH cuts dies with Quest Diagnostics
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 02:18Published
Visitations at Florida long-term care facilities to resume but with limitations: Gov. DeSantis
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 02:48Published
Lake Buena Vista, Florida City in Florida
Utah Jazz Professional basketball team based in Salt Lake City, Utah
Jamal Murray saves Nuggets' season with brilliant second half in Game 5 vs. JazzJamal Murray scored 33 of his team-high 42 points in the second half to help the Denver Nuggets down the Utah Jazz and force a Game 6.
USATODAY.com
Mike Conley Jr. American basketball player
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this