Nuggets edge Jazz to complete comeback from 3-1 down, will play Clippers

WorldNews Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ()
Nuggets edge Jazz to complete comeback from 3-1 down, will play ClippersLAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Nikola Jokic made the tiebreaking basket with 27 seconds left and the Denver Nuggets advanced to the second round of the playoffs by the slimmest of margins, beating the Utah Jazz 80-78 in Game 7 on Tuesday night when Mike Conley’s 3-pointer spun out at the buzzer. The Nuggets became the 12th team in NBA history to overcome a 3-1 deficit to win a series, but only after they blew a 19-point lead in this game. After Jokic’s basket, the Jazz got the ball to...
Donovan Mitchell will lead Jazz to the promise land & defeat Nuggets in Game 7

Donovan Mitchell will lead Jazz to the promise land & defeat Nuggets in Game 7

 The Utah Jazz and the Denver Nuggets will face off tonight in Game 7 of the series, and the Fox Bet Live crew decides who they think will move on to face the Los Angeles Clippers. Hear why Cousin Sal and Clay Travis agree that it will be Donocan Mitchell to rise above Jamal Murray and the Nuggets to...

Denver Nuggets survive Utah Jazz rally in Game 7 to complete comeback from 3-1 down

 Nuggets became just the 12th team in NBA history to complete a comeback from down 3-1 in the series as they held off the Jazz in a dramatic Game 7.
Jamal Murray Pays Tribute to Breonna Taylor After Scoring 50 Points Against Jazz

Jamal Murray Pays Tribute to Breonna Taylor After Scoring 50 Points Against Jazz

Murray had his second 50-point game of the NBA playoffs Sunday night. leading the Denver Nuggets to a 119-107 win over the Utah Jazz.

Nuggets' Jamal Murray pours in 50 points again to top Jazz and force decisive Game 7

 Jamal Murray notched his second 50-point game of the series as Denver held off Utah 119-107 to force the first Game 7 of the 2020 playoffs.
NBA play-offs: Los Angeles Clippers eliminate Dallas Mavericks and advance to round two

 The Los Angeles Clippers advance to the second round of the NBA play-offs after they eliminate the Dallas Mavericks in six games.
Clippers' Marcus Morris Sr. ejected for Flagrant Foul 2 on Dallas' Luka Doncic

 L.A. Clippers forward Marcus Morris Sr. knocked Dallas guard Luka Doncic to the floor in Game 6 and received a flagrant foul and ejection.
Clippers' Doc Rivers says he believed NBA season would continue: 'We needed a moment to breathe'

 After moments of uncertainty, NBA and players agreed to resume the playoffs on Saturday. Coach Doc Rivers said everyone "needed a moment to breathe."
Clippers Coach Doc Rivers Gives Emotional Statement About Jacob Blake Shooting

Clippers Coach Doc Rivers Gives Emotional Statement About Jacob Blake Shooting

According to attorney Benjamin Crump, Blake, 29, is paralysed after being shot several times by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Baby Shark Bites Man's Arm, Latches on Even After He Gets Out of Water

 Turns out those baby sharks aren't nearly as fun-loving as that song suggests -- you gotta see how this one locked onto a beachgoer's arm ... even AFTER he got..
DOH cuts dies with Quest Diagnostics

DOH cuts dies with Quest Diagnostics

The Florida Department of Health and the Florida Division of Emergency Management are severing all ties with Quest Diagnostics after Quest's failure to follow Florida law and report all COVID-19 results in a timely manner, the state says.

Visitations at Florida long-term care facilities to resume but with limitations: Gov. DeSantis

Visitations at Florida long-term care facilities to resume but with limitations: Gov. DeSantis

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Tuesday that visitation at nursing homes and assisted living facilities throughout Florida will once again resume.

Jamal Murray saves Nuggets' season with brilliant second half in Game 5 vs. Jazz

 Jamal Murray scored 33 of his team-high 42 points in the second half to help the Denver Nuggets down the Utah Jazz and force a Game 6.
Nuggets-Jazz Game 7 preview with the Denver7 Sports Team

Nuggets-Jazz Game 7 preview with the Denver7 Sports Team

The Denver7 Sports Team previews Game 7 between the Nuggets and Jazz.

Murray again magical as Nuggets force Game 7

 Helping stave off elimination again by scoring 50 points for the second time in three games, Jamal Murray outdueled Donovan Mitchell and lifted the Nuggets to a...
Nuggets survive frantic Game 7 finish against Jazz as Mike Conley's last-second shot rims out

 Nikola Jokic made the tie-breaking basket with 27 seconds left and the Denver Nuggets advanced to the second round of the playoffs by the slimmest of margins,...
