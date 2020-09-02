Nuggets edge Jazz to complete comeback from 3-1 down, will play Clippers Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla . (AP) — Nikola Jokic made the tiebreaking basket with 27 seconds left and the Denver Nuggets advanced to the second round of the playoffs by the slimmest of margins, beating the Utah Jazz 80-78 in Game 7 on Tuesday night when Mike Conley’s 3-pointer spun out at the buzzer. The Nuggets became the 12th team in NBA history to overcome a 3-1 deficit to win a series, but only after they blew a 19-point lead in this game. After Jokic’s basket, the Jazz got the ball to... 👓 View full article

