Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

iPhone 12 update: Release date, Pro Max price and potential design

WorldNews Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ()
iPhone 12 update: Release date, Pro Max price and potential designCLEVELAND, Ohio – Thanks to the ongoing pandemic, Apple is in cost-cutting mode when it comes to its next iPhone. Yet, while the company may be trying to save money, don’t expect that to carry over to...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Apple Inc. Apple Inc. American technology company

Tesla Stock Rallies 10% [Video]

Tesla Stock Rallies 10%

On Wednesday, Tesla shares rallied as much as 10%. The rally added about $32 billion in market value to the company. Other tech stocks like Apple, Amazon were also in the green after the Nasdaq tumbled a record 10% in three trading days. On Tuesday, Elon Musk's Tesla saw its stock price plunge 21%, erasing $82 billion from its market capitalization. Business Insider reports that Tesla completed a $5 billion share sale and a five-for-one stock split last week.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:34Published
Apple Announces iPhone 12 Event [Video]

Apple Announces iPhone 12 Event

Apple's virtual event will take place September 15th at 1 pm ET.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:52Published

Apple TV app now available on Vizio TVs

 Image: Vizio

The Apple TV app is now available on Vizio SmartCast TVs to customers in the US and Canada, Vizio announced today. With the app, you can..
The Verge
Apple Unveils First Episode of 'Oprah's Book Club' Podcast | THR News [Video]

Apple Unveils First Episode of 'Oprah's Book Club' Podcast | THR News

Apple and Oprah Winfrey have expanded their partnership into podcasting.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:18Published

Apple fires back in Fortnite App Store battle

 The tech giant said its dispute with the firm behind the game was a "basic disagreement over money".
BBC News

Cleveland Cleveland City and county seat of Cuyahoga County, Ohio, United States

Police search for gunman after Cleveland officer shot dead

 Det. James Skernivitz was with the department for 25 years, police chief says: "Cleveland lost one of its finest."
CBS News

Cleveland Officer Shot and Killed, Officials Say

 A second person was also killed, a police union official said. Details were scarce, and the police were still gathering evidence, he said.
NYTimes.com

Robert leads 1st-place White Sox in rally past Twins

 MINNEAPOLIS — Luis Robert hit a tying homer in the seventh inning and the go-ahead double in the ninth, and the Chicago White Sox took the AL Central lead into..
WorldNews
Donald Trump: Joe Biden is against God and against guns [Video]

Donald Trump: Joe Biden is against God and against guns

US president Donald Trump launches a scathing attack on his Democrat electionrival Joe Biden on a visit to Cleveland, Ohio, on Thursday, in which he saidMr Biden was "against God" and "against guns".

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:00Published

Ohio Ohio State in the Midwestern United States

Representative Jim Jordan on "The Takeout" — 1/31/2020

 Ohio Republican Congressman Jim Jordan says the House Democrats should have subpoenaed John Bolton if they wanted to hear from him, as the Senate debates whether..
CBS News

How poor families are struggling to make ends meet during the pandemic

 Frontline producer Jezza Neumann joined “Red & Blue” to discuss his new film ""Growing Up Poor in America."" It follows three families in Ohio who were..
CBS News

GOP state pols call on Big Ten commissioner to allow football season

 Republicans from Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin are calling on commissioner Kevin Warren to reconsider his decision to postpone the..
CBS News
Hilarious scenes show a cat angry at not being allowed outside! [Video]

Hilarious scenes show a cat angry at not being allowed outside!

Kira Pierson, from Cincinnati, adopted Marcus from Animal Friends Humane Society in Hamilton, Ohio. They have been together three years, and Kira describes Marcus as being “playful, but stubborn”. So, when Kira decided to paint her front door she decided to lock her little friend inside. However, a glance up at the door’s window revealed the funny sight of Marcus seemingly pulling an extremely angry face. A video also sees the grumpy cat squishing his nose against the glass. “I was outside painting for about 10 minutes before I noticed him,” Kira told The Dodo. “He stayed in the window for about three minutes before he decided that he had better things to do.”

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:21Published

'Operation Homecoming' leads to rescue of 8 endangered children in Indiana, US Marshals say

 The rescued children in Indiana were between the ages of 6 and 17. Over 50 children were recovered recently in similar operations in Georgia and Ohio.
 
USATODAY.com

Tweets about this

nolan_thorn

Nolan 'Operation Homecoming' leads to rescue of 8 endangered children in Indiana, US Marshals say https://t.co/l0niVOnJ1N via @usatoday 17 hours ago

UriasBecky

Rebecca Urias Thanks again 2 the law enforcement who rescued these 8 more innocent children being trafficked. May God reveal the… https://t.co/qPETYfq0lb 21 hours ago

jim261bob

Jim Bob WTF People!!! Didn't our government look for these kids before the Trump administration? Why isn't this a lead… https://t.co/8Uiu4hqCvi 1 day ago

GraceMi06335404

Grace Miller🇺🇸 RT @SketcherGal17: 'Operation Homecoming' leads to rescue of 8 endangered children in Indiana, US Marshals say https://t.co/w2oHew700x via… 1 day ago

MaParment

MAParment 'Operation Homecoming' leads to rescue of 8 endangered children in Indiana, US Marshals say https://t.co/QPHfa6sDCs via @usatoday 1 day ago

SketcherGal17

HappyGoLuckyGal 'Operation Homecoming' leads to rescue of 8 endangered children in Indiana, US Marshals say https://t.co/w2oHew700x via @usatoday 1 day ago

angieesslinger

Angie Esslinger 'Operation Homecoming' leads to rescue of 8 endangered children in Indiana, US Marshals say https://t.co/0A9MZ7AKz6 via @usatoday 1 day ago

Debster2017

Debi RT @dtordtor1: 'Operation Homecoming' leads to rescue of 8 endangered children in Indiana, US Marshals say https://t.co/fNRHVEGLot via @usa… 1 day ago