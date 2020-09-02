|
Tyler Perry is a billionaire, according to Forbes
Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ()
Tyler Perry has earned a whopping $1.4 billion since over the past 15 years and is now in the lofty world of billionaires, joining the likes of Oprah Winfrey and Ted Turner, according to a detailed Forbes magazine cover story. Forbes estimates Perry’s net worth at $1 billion, and he’s knocking on the door of the Forbes 400 most wealthy people in the world.ExploreRELATED: Tyler Perry notes: virtual Madea museum, ‘The Oval’ shoot completed COVID free, BET+ hits 1 million...
