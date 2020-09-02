Global  
 

Tyler Perry is a billionaire, according to Forbes

WorldNews Wednesday, 2 September 2020
Tyler Perry has earned a whopping $1.4 billion since over the past 15 years and is now in the lofty world of billionaires, joining the likes of Oprah Winfrey and Ted Turner, according to a detailed Forbes magazine cover story. Forbes estimates Perry's net worth at $1 billion, and he's knocking on the door of the Forbes 400 most wealthy people in the world.
Video Credit: Wochit
News video: Tyler Perry Is A Billionaire

Tyler Perry Is A Billionaire 00:42

 Forbes magazine has declared Tyler Perry a billionaire. Perry was raised in poverty in New Orleans. CNN reports that Perry dropped out of high school and went through a period of homelessness as he struggled as a playwright. The plays made him a star. He's produced TV shows and movies and owns...

Tyler Perry becomes Hollywood's latest billionaire

 Tyler Perry is Hollywood's newest billionaire, according to Forbes. The magazine said the popular filmmaker has joined the elite club after estimating his net worth..
CBS News

Tyler Perry is Hollywood's newest billionaire, Forbes says

 Forbes estimates Perry has earned over $1.4 billion in pretax income in the past 15 years.
CBS News

Tyler Perry has become Hollywood's latest billionaire, according to Forbes

 Forbes, known for keeping track of celebrities' net worth, announced on Tuesday that longtime filmmaker Tyler Perry, 50, is officially a billionaire.
USATODAY.com

Rihanna says she's working on friendship with Chris Brown: 'We love each other'

 On Oprah Winfrey's "Oprah's SuperSoul Conversations" podcast Wednesday, Rihanna said that she's working on being friends with Chris Brown.
USATODAY.com

Oprah Winfrey demands justice for Jacob Blake after police shooting: 'Something's got to change'

 Oprah Winfrey is the latest celebrity to call attention to racial justice issues after Jacob Blake, a Black man, was shot by police in Wisconsin.
USATODAY.com
Breonna Taylor Billboard Vandalized With Red Paint In Her Hometown [Video]

Breonna Taylor Billboard Vandalized With Red Paint In Her Hometown

A billboard calling for action in the killing of Breonna Taylor was vandalized. Red paint was put on her forehead in a small circle on the billboard in her hometown of Louisville, Kentucky. Oprah Winfrey's O Magazine put up 26 billboards around the city earlier this month. The billboards demanded that the Louisville police officers involved in her death be arrested and charged. Taylor, a 26-year-old EMT, was shot multiple times in March by police, says CNN.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:36Published
Oprah Winfrey uses Billboard campaign to demand justice for Breonna Taylor [Video]

Oprah Winfrey uses Billboard campaign to demand justice for Breonna Taylor

Oprah Winfrey and her team at ‘O, The Oprah Magazine’ are demanding justice.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:05Published

30 of 40 Greek houses now under quarantine at Indiana University-Bloomington

 The Greek houses at Indiana University-Bloomington are being directed to quarantine because of COVID-19.
USATODAY.com

Covid-19: Sudden deaths prompt government to issue dos and don’ts for doctors

 Sudden deaths of Covid-19 patients, both on arrival at the emergency department as well as those admitted to hospital, have prompted the health ministry to ask..
IndiaTimes

Covid 19 coronavirus: Herd immunity is the only way out of this impasse

 A little over a fortnight ago, British physician Patrick Vallance told the Today programme that the UK government's strategy for fighting the Covid-19 outbreak..
New Zealand Herald

