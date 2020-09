You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Australia's economy goes down under with record, virus-led slump



A record plunge in consumption as the country went into lockdown led to its first recession in nearly 30 years. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:24 Published 3 days ago Canisius College cutting some faculty and majors to decrease budget deficit



Canisius College is cutting 23 faculty members and nine majors, as some of the steps to decrease a multi-million dollar budget deficit. Credit: WKBW Buffalo Duration: 02:35 Published on July 20, 2020

Related news from verified sources US: Budget deficit to hit record USD 3.3 trillion due to virus, recession

Indian Express 2 days ago





Tweets about this