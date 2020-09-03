Global  
 

Grainy video shows Dijon Kizzee running from Los Angeles deputies. He was killed 'in cold blood,' attorney Ben Crump says.

USATODAY.com Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
Dijon Kizzee was fatally shot after sheriff's deputies tried to stop him as he rode a bicycle in Los Angeles. Deputies say he tried to reach for a gun
Video Credit: CBS2 LA
News video: LASD Deputies Shoot, Kill Man In South Los Angeles

LASD Deputies Shoot, Kill Man In South Los Angeles 00:24

 Authorities were investigating Monday after deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department shot and killed a man in South Los Angeles.

New Video Shows Shooting of Dijon Kizzee by L.A. Sheriff's Deputies

 L.A. County Sheriff's deputies gunned down a Black man in South L.A. this week -- which can now be seen in full view through new surveillance video that was just..
L.A. cops shoot Black man 'more than 20 times' after bicycle violation

 LOS ANGELES — A Black cyclist was fatally shot by Los Angeles County police, the latest instance of police killing a Black man, as the county Sheriff’s..
Ben Crump Says Breonna Taylor's Family's Faith Shot After Plea Deal Leak

 The family of Breonna Taylor is rattled by the news of the shocking plea deal offered to her ex-boyfriend, according to their attorney, who adds ... they're..
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO

Protester has volatile standoff with sheriff, calls him "blue eyed devil" after Dijon Kizzee killing [Video]

Protester has volatile standoff with sheriff, calls him "blue eyed devil" after Dijon Kizzee killing

A protest at the South L.A. Station took place after Dijon Kizzee was fatally on August 31. During the protest of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, a protestor taunted a sherriff while..

Credit: Newsflare
Prominent Civil Rights Attorneys Join Dijon Kizzee Case [Video]

Prominent Civil Rights Attorneys Join Dijon Kizzee Case

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump  — also representing the family of Jacob Blake, who was shot by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin — has been retained by Kizzee's family and, on Wednesday, also called..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA
Tensions rise after Black man fatally shot by LA deputies; victim’s family retains attorney Ben Crump [Video]

Tensions rise after Black man fatally shot by LA deputies; victim’s family retains attorney Ben Crump

The family of a Black bicyclist fatally shot by Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies after he was stopped for a traffic violation has retained civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump, who also..

Credit: KTLA

