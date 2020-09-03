|
Grainy video shows Dijon Kizzee running from Los Angeles deputies. He was killed 'in cold blood,' attorney Ben Crump says.
Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
Dijon Kizzee was fatally shot after sheriff's deputies tried to stop him as he rode a bicycle in Los Angeles. Deputies say he tried to reach for a gun
