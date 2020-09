Autopsy Shows Dijon Kizzee Was Shot by Deputies 15 times Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ( 46 minutes ago )

Watch VideoAn independent autopsy showed new details in the death of a Black man shot and killed by Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies last month.



The autopsy showed 29-year-old Dijon Kizzee was shot 15 times on Aug. 31. Seven of those shots went into his back side, his arms and hands. Video shows Kizzee was running away