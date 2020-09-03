Jimmy Lai: Hong Kong tycoon found not guilty in intimidation trial

Hong Kong: Anti-China media tycoon Jimmy Lai arrested under contentious law



In a controversial move, Jimmy Lai, a media mogul in Hong Kong was arrested reportedly under a new security law. He is the owner of Next Digital Ltd which runs the flagship newspaper, Apple Daily. Police personnel were seen carrying boxes out of Lai's organisation's office. The news organisation has backed pro-democracy protests rocking the city since last year when Beijing tried to enforce a controversial extradition law which critics said was an assault on Hong Kong's autonomy. Large-scale, and sometimes violent, protests have gripped the territory in opposition to an alleged assault on the 'one country, two systems' principle which has ensured that the former British colony enjoys greater personal freedoms than mainland China. Beijing's critics have also slammed the new security law, calling it a tool to crush dissent and protests. It contains punishment for charges like secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces. Lai has reportedly been accused of the last one. Many countries like the United States of America and the United Kingdom have also unequivocally criticised the security law. However, pro-China voices claim that the legislation will help end unrest and bring 'normalcy' back to the city. Watch the full video for more.

