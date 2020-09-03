Global  
 

Jimmy Lai: Hong Kong tycoon found not guilty in intimidation trial

BBC News Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
The court ruled the Hong Kong entrepreneur was not guilty over an incident three years ago.
Jimmy Lai Jimmy Lai Hong Kong businessman

Pro-democracy media tycoon Jimmy Lai freed on bail amid Hong Kong crackdown [Video]

Pro-democracy media tycoon Jimmy Lai freed on bail amid Hong Kong crackdown

Hong Kong pro-democracy media mogul Jimmy Lai was released on bail over a day after he and other critics of China were rounded up by police as part of a widening crackdown on dissent.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published
Critics accuse Hong Kong of crackdown on press freedom [Video]

Critics accuse Hong Kong of crackdown on press freedom

The arrest of media tycoon Jimmy Lai under controversial national security law is expected to be the beginning of prominent people's targeting.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:07Published
Hong Kong Media Tycoon First To Be Arrested Under New China Security Law [Video]

Hong Kong Media Tycoon First To Be Arrested Under New China Security Law

CNN reports Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai was arrested early Monday. Lai is known for his support of the city's pro-democracy movement and criticism of China. The arrest comes under the new security law imposed on the city last month by Beijing, which bans "collusion with foreign forces." The Hong Kong Police Force say seven people were arrested, aged 39 to 72. Charges against them include collusion with foreign forces to endanger national security, and conspiracy to commit fraud.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:40Published
Hong Kong: Anti-China media tycoon Jimmy Lai arrested under contentious law [Video]

Hong Kong: Anti-China media tycoon Jimmy Lai arrested under contentious law

In a controversial move, Jimmy Lai, a media mogul in Hong Kong was arrested reportedly under a new security law. He is the owner of Next Digital Ltd which runs the flagship newspaper, Apple Daily. Police personnel were seen carrying boxes out of Lai's organisation's office. The news organisation has backed pro-democracy protests rocking the city since last year when Beijing tried to enforce a controversial extradition law which critics said was an assault on Hong Kong's autonomy. Large-scale, and sometimes violent, protests have gripped the territory in opposition to an alleged assault on the 'one country, two systems' principle which has ensured that the former British colony enjoys greater personal freedoms than mainland China. Beijing's critics have also slammed the new security law, calling it a tool to crush dissent and protests. It contains punishment for charges like secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces. Lai has reportedly been accused of the last one. Many countries like the United States of America and the United Kingdom have also unequivocally criticised the security law. However, pro-China voices claim that the legislation will help end unrest and bring 'normalcy' back to the city. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:17Published

Hong Kong Hong Kong Special administrative region of China

2/25: CBSN AM

 Democratic candidates take debate stage in South Carolina; Hong Kong bookseller gets 10 years in jail
CBS News

India and China are squaring off in the Himalayas again. How worried should we be?

 Hong Kong (CNN)Two nuclear-armed powers, both run by nationalist governments at a time of economic tension, are once again squaring off along their shared..
WorldNews

Detention of CGTN anchor shows that in Xi Jinping's China, not even the propagandists are safe

 Hong Kong (CNN Business)In Cheng Lei's last WeChat post before she disappeared, the Chinese state TV host posed in a bright green dress on a Shake Shack-branded..
WorldNews
HK launches COVID-19 testing campaign despite boycott calls [Video]

HK launches COVID-19 testing campaign despite boycott calls

A mass coronavirus testing campaign has begun in Hong Kong - despite activists and some health workers urging a boycott as many are sceptical because of the involvement of mainland China's testing companies.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 01:53Published

'Time is our weapon': Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai speaks after arrest [Video]

'Time is our weapon': Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai speaks after arrest

Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai has told the Guardian he believes that how authorities handle his case will likely be a 'litmus test' for the future. The 71-year-old this week became the..

Credit: The Guardian Studio     Duration: 03:50Published
'Time is our weapon': Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai speaks after arrest – video report [Video]

'Time is our weapon': Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai speaks after arrest – video report

Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai has told the Guardian he believes that how authorities handle his case will likely be a 'litmus test' for the future. The 71-year-old this week became the..

Credit: Guardian     Duration: 03:51Published
Jimmy Lai's Arrest and TomoNews' Reaction [Video]

Jimmy Lai's Arrest and TomoNews' Reaction

HONG KONG — Jimmy Lai, the owner of Apple Daily and Next Media — yes, our daddy here at TomoNews — has been arrested under Beijing's highly questionable so-called 'national security..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 04:14Published

