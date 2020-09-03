'Pregnancy is not a life-threatening illness': Ted Cruz takes heat for claim in call for abortion pill ban Thursday, 3 September 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Sen. Ted Cruz came under fire after saying Wednesday on social media that pregnancy is not "life-threatening" when the U.S. has the highest maternal death rate out of the world's developed nations. Cruz made the comment in a tweet promoting a letter signed by himself and other Republican senators to declare Mifeprex, also known as the "abortion pill," an "imminent hazard to the public health" and removed from the market. "Pregnancy is not a life-threatening illness, and the abortion pill does not cure or prevent any disease," Cruz said. "Make no mistake, Mifeprex is a dangerous pill. That's why 20 of my Republican colleagues and I are urging @US_FDA to classify it as such."


