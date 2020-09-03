Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Pregnancy is not a life-threatening illness': Ted Cruz takes heat for claim in call for abortion pill ban

WorldNews Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
'Pregnancy is not a life-threatening illness': Ted Cruz takes heat for claim in call for abortion pill banSen. Ted Cruz came under fire after saying Wednesday on social media that pregnancy is not "life-threatening" when the U.S. has the highest maternal death rate out of the world's developed nations. Cruz made the comment in a tweet promoting a letter signed by himself and other Republican senators to declare Mifeprex, also known as the "abortion pill," an "imminent hazard to the public health" and removed from the market. "Pregnancy is not a life-threatening illness, and the abortion pill does not cure or prevent any disease," Cruz said. "Make no mistake, Mifeprex is a dangerous pill. That’s why 20 of my Republican colleagues and I are urging @US_FDA to classify it as such." Deadly...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Ted Cruz Ted Cruz United States Republican Senator from Texas

Ted Cruz Didn’t Get a Convention Invite. He Still Has Plenty to Say

 In 2016, the Texas senator addressed his fellow Republicans but declined to explicitly endorse Donald Trump. One close Senate race and many conciliatory public..
NYTimes.com
Sen. Cruz worries lobbyist may have influenced state to award Deloitte new contract [Video]

Sen. Cruz worries lobbyist may have influenced state to award Deloitte new contract

A lobbyist connection is raising eyebrows in the Sunshine State.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:39Published

Mifepristone Mifepristone chemical compound


Republican Party (United States) Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

2020 town halls, abortion and impeachment talk

 2020 presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg joined Fox News for a town hall, while other Democratic candidates have refused. Meanwhile, GOP Rep. Justin Amash..
CBS News

11/1: CBSN AM

 President Trump rallies for Republicans; Obamas’ Netflix show could talk Trump
CBS News
Exclusive: Nearly 100 key Republicans endorse Biden [Video]

Exclusive: Nearly 100 key Republicans endorse Biden

Nearly 100 Republican and independent leaders endorsed Democrat Joe Biden for president on Thursday, people involved in the effort told Reuters. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:39Published

Related videos from verified sources

Study suggests pregnancy, ovarian function are risk factors for coronary artery disease [Video]

Study suggests pregnancy, ovarian function are risk factors for coronary artery disease

A new study suggested the risk of coronary artery disease (CAD) could be identified earlier by looking at reproductive risk factors. Study results were published in Menopause, the journal of the..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:22Published

Tweets about this