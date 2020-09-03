|
'Pregnancy is not a life-threatening illness': Ted Cruz takes heat for claim in call for abortion pill ban
Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
Sen. Ted Cruz came under fire after saying Wednesday on social media that pregnancy is not "life-threatening" when the U.S. has the highest maternal death rate out of the world's developed nations. Cruz made the comment in a tweet promoting a letter signed by himself and other Republican senators to declare Mifeprex, also known as the "abortion pill," an "imminent hazard to the public health" and removed from the market. "Pregnancy is not a life-threatening illness, and the abortion pill does not cure or prevent any disease," Cruz said. "Make no mistake, Mifeprex is a dangerous pill. That’s why 20 of my Republican colleagues and I are urging @US_FDA to classify it as such." Deadly...
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Ted Cruz United States Republican Senator from Texas
Ted Cruz Didn’t Get a Convention Invite. He Still Has Plenty to SayIn 2016, the Texas senator addressed his fellow Republicans but declined to explicitly endorse Donald Trump. One close Senate race and many conciliatory public..
NYTimes.com
Sen. Cruz worries lobbyist may have influenced state to award Deloitte new contract
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:39Published
Mifepristone chemical compound
Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
2020 town halls, abortion and impeachment talk2020 presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg joined Fox News for a town hall, while other Democratic candidates have refused. Meanwhile, GOP Rep. Justin Amash..
CBS News
Rick Snyder, a former Michigan governor, is the latest prominent Republican to back Biden.
NYTimes.com
11/1: CBSN AMPresident Trump rallies for Republicans; Obamas’ Netflix show could talk Trump
CBS News
Exclusive: Nearly 100 key Republicans endorse Biden
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:39Published
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this