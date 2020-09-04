Lutsenko conquers Tour de France’s 6th stage; Yates holds on to yellow jersey Friday, 4 September 2020 ( 6 days ago )

By Carlos de Torres Mont Aigoual, France, Sep 3 (efe-epa).- Kazakh national champion cyclist Alexey Lutsenko cruised to an easy victory in the Tour de France 's sixth stage on Thursday, while the United Kingdom's Adam Yates held on to the overall leader's yellow jersey he had secured the day before. Lutsenko left his rivals in the distance toward the end of the 191-kilometer (119-mile) route from Le Teil to Mont Aigoual to claim his first-ever Tour stage win, crossing the line...


