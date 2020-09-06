Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tour de France 2020: Adam Yates surrenders yellow jersey to Primoz Roglic

BBC News Sunday, 6 September 2020 ()
Britain's Adam Yates Tour de France surrenders the leader's yellow jersey as Tadej Pogacar wins stage nine of the Tour de France.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: AutoMotions - Published
News video: Škoda ENYAQ iV makes its debut as the lead vehicle in the Tour de France

Škoda ENYAQ iV makes its debut as the lead vehicle in the Tour de France 02:15

 After its world premiere today in the Czech capital, Prague, the ŠKODA ENYAQ iV will demonstrate its sporting qualities as the lead vehicle (‘Red Car’) of the Tour de France tomorrow. The first ŠKODA model based on the modular electrification toolkit (MEB) has been kitted out for its role as...

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Tour de France Tour de France Cycling competition

GB's Yates retains Tour de France yellow jersey as rivals close in

 Britain's Adam Yates withstands pressure to hold on to the Tour de France yellow jersey in a tough day in the Pyrenees.
BBC News

Tour de France 2020: Adam Yates holds on to yellow jersey as rivals close in

 Britain's Adam Yates withstands pressure to hold on to the Tour de France yellow jersey in a tough day in the Pyrenees.
BBC News

Van Aert wins stage seven of Tour as Yates retains yellow jersey

 Wout van Aert wins stage seven of the Tour de France in a sprint finish as Britain's Adam Yates keeps the leader's yellow jersey.
BBC News

Lutsenko conquers Tour de France’s 6th stage; Yates holds on to yellow jersey

 By Carlos de Torres Mont Aigoual, France, Sep 3 (efe-epa).- Kazakh national champion cyclist Alexey Lutsenko cruised to an easy victory in the Tour de France’s..
WorldNews

Adam Yates (cyclist) Adam Yates (cyclist) British racing cyclist


Primož Roglič Primož Roglič Slovenian ski jumper and bicycle racer

Roglic wins thrilling finish as Alaphilippe retains yellow jersey

 Primoz Roglic wins a thrilling finish to stage four of this year's Tour de France as Julian Alaphilippe retains the yellow jersey.
BBC News
Roglic and Team Jumbo Visma gear up for Tour de France [Video]

Roglic and Team Jumbo Visma gear up for Tour de France

Slovenian favourite Primoz Roglic and his team mates get ready for the Tour de France with just one day before the Grand Depart.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 02:35Published

Tadej Pogačar Tadej Pogačar Slovenian cyclist


Related videos from verified sources

The Tour de France starts in Nice but will the race reach Paris? [Video]

The Tour de France starts in Nice but will the race reach Paris?

Only last century's two world wars have ever interrupted the Tour de France, but this year COVID-19 might bring the riders to a shuddering halt.

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 01:19Published
Colombian Cyclist Striving for Next Tour de France After Car Crash [Video]

Colombian Cyclist Striving for Next Tour de France After Car Crash

Cyclist Nairo Quintana and his support team were hit by a car while training in his home country of Colombia. Despite the pain, he has "peace of mind" and confidence that he and his team are preparing..

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:54Published

Related news from verified sources

Roglic wins Tour mountain stage, Alaphilippe stays in yellow

 Primoz Roglic asserted his Tour de France credentials with a victory in the first mountain stage Tuesday as Julian Alaphilippe kept the race leader's yellow...
Japan Today Also reported by •BBC NewsThe AgeNews24

Tour de France 2020: Adam Yates surrenders yellow jersey to Primoz Roglic

 Britain's Adam Yates Tour de France surrenders the leader's yellow jersey as Tadej Pogacar wins stage nine of the Tour de France.
BBC News Also reported by •The AgeBBC Sport

Tweets about this