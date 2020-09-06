|
Tour de France 2020: Adam Yates surrenders yellow jersey to Primoz Roglic
Sunday, 6 September 2020 ()
Britain's Adam Yates Tour de France surrenders the leader's yellow jersey as Tadej Pogacar wins stage nine of the Tour de France.
