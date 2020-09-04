Global  
 

Andy Murray bows out of US Open after defeat to Felix Auger-Aliassime

WorldNews Friday, 4 September 2020 ()
Andy Murray bows out of US Open after defeat to Felix Auger-AliassimeAndy Murray’s US Open comeback came to an end in the second round at the hands of Canadian prodigy Felix Auger-Aliassime. Murray, in his first grand slam singles tournament since career-saving hip surgery 20 months ago, bowed out after a 6-2 6-3 6-4 defeat. The two-time Wimbledon champion, 33, had run himself into the ground in a...
