Brazil passes four million virus cases amid signs pandemic slowing
Friday, 4 September 2020 ()
Brazil passed four million Covid-19 cases as health ministry officials said infections were beginning to slow in the world's second worst-hit country. Since the first case came to light on 26 February, the South American country has registered more than 4.04 million infections and over 124,600 deaths, second only to the United States. There were almost 44,000 new cases over the previous 24 hours, and 834 fatalities. The health ministry said the number of infections were slightly reducing in recent days, amid hopes that the pandemic had peaked following months when the daily average of...
