Brazil passes four million virus cases amid signs pandemic slowing

WorldNews Friday, 4 September 2020 ()
Brazil passes four million virus cases amid signs pandemic slowingBrazil passed four million Covid-19 cases as health ministry officials said infections were beginning to slow in the world's second worst-hit country. Since the first case came to light on 26 February, the South American country has registered more than 4.04 million infections and over 124,600 deaths, second only to the United States. There were almost 44,000 new cases over the previous 24 hours, and 834 fatalities. The health ministry said the number of infections were slightly reducing in recent days, amid hopes that the pandemic had peaked following months when the daily average of...
News video: Argentina becomes one of the top 10 most COVID-19 affected nations

Argentina becomes one of the top 10 most COVID-19 affected nations 03:08

 After 164 days of lockdown, Argentina surpasses Chile to enter one of the top 10 most-affected COVID-19 nations worldwide after officials confirmed 10,504 new infections on Tuesday. The new figures mean that the country has now recorded more of 428,000 cases since the first diagnosis on Argentine...

Brazil Brazil Largest country in South America

Brazil’s Bolsonaro says COVID-19 vaccinations will not be mandatory

 BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil’s right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro, who has consistently downplayed the severity of the coronavirus outbreak, reiterated on..
WorldNews

Bournemouth barber smuggled cocaine from Brazil after 'work dried up'

 Jhonatan Martins Kirchhoff blamed the lockdown after he was found with cocaine "worth £300k".
BBC News

Brazilian researcher proposes universal mechanism for ejection of matter by black holes

 Sao Paulo, Brazil (SPX) Sep 03, 2020 Black holes can expel a...
WorldNews

Global: Amnesty analysis reveals over 7,000 health workers have died from COVID-19

 New analysis by Amnesty International has found that at least 7,000 health workers have died around the world after contracting COVID-19. At least 1,320 health..
WorldNews

South America South America Continent

Amazon tribal chief diagnosed with coronavirus

 A tribal leader who has become a public face of indigenous South Americans’ struggle to preserve the Amazon rainforest has contracted the coronavirus. Chief..
WorldNews
Virtual Argentine dance competition goes global [Video]

Virtual Argentine dance competition goes global

With theaters closed around the world, three South American dancers have created a digital dance-off for aspiring twirlers, with Instagram as the new stage where competitors from Argentina and Brazil to Israel and Italy post clips of their moves. Gavino Garay has the story.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:26Published

Colombia sees seven massacres in two weeks as wave of violence grips country

 A wave of massacres in which dozens of people have been killed across Colombia has prompted fears that the South American nation remains unable to turn the page..
WorldNews

Popular Thai beach deserted as Covid-19 hits tourism [Video]

Popular Thai beach deserted as Covid-19 hits tourism

A deserted beach is seen in Pattaya, eastern Thailand, today (August 31) as the city reels from the effect of Covid-19 of its tourism industry. The coastal resort - best known for as the 'sex..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:52Published
Bars shuttered in Thai tourist destination as Covid-19 destroys income [Video]

Bars shuttered in Thai tourist destination as Covid-19 destroys income

Hundreds of shuttered businesses are seen in Pattaya, eastern Thailand, today (August 31) as the city reels from the effect of Covid-19 of its tourism industry. The coastal resort - best known for..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 04:46Published
COVID-19 Doctors Urge Americans To "Do The Right Thing" [Video]

COVID-19 Doctors Urge Americans To "Do The Right Thing"

The United States is heading towards 6 million Covid-19 cases, according to CNN. The coordinator of the White House coronavirus response has a message for Americans: Do not wait for a vaccine to stop..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:36Published

COVID-19 returns to Thailand in 100 days

 Health officials in Thailand say a prison inmate has tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the country's first confirmed locally transmitted case in 100...
Mid-Day

New Zealand to retain coronavirus measures across country until mid-Sept

 New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Friday current restrictions to beat the spread of the coronavirus would be in place until at least...
IndiaTimes

