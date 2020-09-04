Horrifying video of police killing of Daniel Prude sparks outrage across America Friday, 4 September 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Newly released video footage showing Newly released video footage showing New York police putting a hood over the head of a psychologically distraught Daniel Prude and pinning him to the ground in March of this year—actions that resulted in his death—has added to ongoing fury and demands for justice over police brutality and systemic racism. Prude, a 41-year-old Black man, was experiencing a mental health crisis at the time when his brother called the police for assistance. An autopsy report, which ruled the death a homicide, determined Prude died due to asphyxiation. "Daniel Prude needed mental health assistance," the New York State affiliate of the ACLU tweeted Tuesday. "Instead he was handcuffed in near-freezing temperatures... 👓 View full article

