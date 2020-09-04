Global  
 

North Carolina mail voting, August jobs report, 'Mulan' on Disney+: 5 things to know Friday

USATODAY.com Friday, 4 September 2020 ()
Mail voting gets underway in North Carolina, 'Mulan' finally released on Disney+ and more things to start your Friday morning.
News video: Pres. Trump Addresses Hot-Button Issues In Latrobe Rally

Pres. Trump Addresses Hot-Button Issues In Latrobe Rally 02:17

 The president spoke for more than 1 hour and 30 minutes, touching on mail-in voting, jobs, the economy, the coronavirus and more. KDKA's Shelby Cassesse has a full report.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

North Carolina North Carolina State in the southeastern United States

9/3/20: Red and Blue

 Memo to cut Federal funding from 'anarchist' cities; NC election officials voting twice is illegal.
CBS News

North Carolina begins sending out absentee ballots

 North Carolina is the first state in the country to begin sending out absentee ballots. This comes after President Trump told residents in the state to vote both..
CBS News

Trump faces pushback for urging people to vote twice as test

 WASHINGTON — President Trump is facing a backlash for urging voters in North Carolina to vote by mail and then try to vote again in person to test the mail-in..
WorldNews

North Carolina prepares to mail absentee ballots

 Wake County, North Carolina is preparing to send absentee ballots to voters ahead of Election Day. Work stations at the Board of Elections building were spaced..
USATODAY.com

The Walt Disney Company The Walt Disney Company American mass media corporation

Star Wars actor John Boyega says Disney sidelines actors of color

 Londoner who played Finn in latest trilogy tells GQ that his character was "pushed to the side."
CBS News

What to stream this Labor Day weekend: Disney+'s 'Mulan,' Netflix's 'I'm Thinking of Ending Things'

 With many theaters closed, new films are streaming. This weekend: 'Mulan' comes to Disney+ and Netflix gets weird for 'I'm Thinking of Ending Things.'
USATODAY.com

Star Wars: John Boyega says non-white actors 'pushed to the side' by Disney

 Actor John Boyega says the latest Star Wars film marginalised non-white characters like his.
BBC News
John Boyega calls out Disney for sidelining diverse 'Star Wars' characters [Video]

John Boyega calls out Disney for sidelining diverse 'Star Wars' characters

In a recent interview with 'British GQ,' Boyega suggested that he and other diverse cast members were "pushed aside" in the franchise's sequels.

Tzi Ma, Jun Yu On How 'Mulan' Is A Step Towards Diversity In Hollywood [Video]

Tzi Ma, Jun Yu On How 'Mulan' Is A Step Towards Diversity In Hollywood

Disney's live-action adaptation of "Mulan" finally arrives on Disney+ on Friday, September 4. ET Canada's Carlos Bustamante spoke with stars Tzi Ma and Jun Yu, who opened up about how this film is..

Trump Encourages Illegal Voting [Video]

Trump Encourages Illegal Voting

“Send it in early and then go and vote.” President Donald Trump told his supporters in North Carolina to illegally vote twice –– once in person, once by mail.

Trump suggests that North Carolina voters should test the election system by voting twice [Video]

Trump suggests that North Carolina voters should test the election system by voting twice

President Trump suggested that voters in North Carolina should test the state's election system by voting once by mail, then a second time in person.

'Mulan' (2020) - How to Watch on Disney Plus; When Will It Be Free?

 The live-action remake of Disney’s Mulan is finally about to be released for everyone to watch at home and we have all the details on how you can watch the...
Just Jared Also reported by •Mashable

Disney's all-Asian 'Mulan' makes historic small-screen debut

 Disney's live-action "Mulan" featuring an all-Asian cast finally premieres Friday, launching on streaming service Disney+ in a bold small-screen gamble that...
Japan Today Also reported by •The Wrap

Mulan release on Disney+ marks the end of business as usual for movies

 Circumstances have forced Disney's hand, but they have also given the studio enormous licence to experiment – and the whole movie business is watching.
The Age Also reported by •The WrapMashable

