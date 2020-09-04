North Carolina mail voting, August jobs report, 'Mulan' on Disney+: 5 things to know Friday

Deescalate This Dick RT @bloodrhodonite: there’s no bigger heartbreak in star wars content than seeing john boyega, oscar isaac, and kelly marie tran fall out o… 8 seconds ago Laura RT @Breznican: Worth reading the whole @JohnBoyega profile to get his full perspective on the Star Wars experience. We want actors to be r… 2 minutes ago The Loss Soldier's RT @IGN: John Boyega has spoken out about Disney's treatment of Finn in the Star Wars franchise. https://t.co/S79JFhcTLP 3 minutes ago 🏜🦖🌵 The most recent Star Wars trilogy shoulda had Finn as the main character and not Rey. I liked the films, I did, but… https://t.co/7V2EYJVCuG 5 minutes ago Light The Way❌ https://t.co/UnVvAZxSVU John Boyega says his Star Wars character was 'sidelined' as white co-stars got 'nuance!'… https://t.co/ELI6HIrHow 7 minutes ago Lut RT @worshipfuIness: harrison ford's only character trait is bashing star wars and y'all applaud him for it but the moment john boyega speak… 8 minutes ago bren RT @SA1NTCAKE: Harrison Ford: Star Wars sucks Fans: *applause* John Boyega: I dislike Star Wars because of the rampant racism I experienced… 8 minutes ago FUZZBUG John Boyega Slams Disney Over ‘Star Wars’ Mistreatment https://t.co/fftR2KojWq 8 minutes ago