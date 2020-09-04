Russia covid vaccine produces immune response, has no side effects: Peer review Friday, 4 September 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Russia's proposed Covid-19 vaccine induced an antibody response in all participants in early trials and found no serious adverse effects, according to the first peer-reviewed data on studies of the controversial project. The vaccine also produced a response in T-cells -- a type of white blood cell that helps the immune system destroy infection -- according to preliminary results from phase 1 and 2 trials that were published Friday in the Lancet medical journal. Russian officials had previously made broadly similar claims about the shot, prior to review by outside experts. Russia has been seeking to gain international credibility after health officials...


