Trump says he's reversing decision to shutter Stars and Stripes newspaper
Friday, 4 September 2020 ()
In a previously unpublicized memo cited by USA TODAY on Friday, the Pentagon delivered an order to shutter the Stars and Stripes newspaper this month.
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Trump called dead U.S. troops "losers" -report
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:16Published
Anybody found that plane of thugs yet? -Biden
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:50Published
Book excerpt: "Compromised" by Peter StrzokThe former FBI Special Agent writes of the Bureau's investigation into members of Trump's circle and their ties to Russia
CBS News
National security adviser hails "remarkable" Serbia-Kosovo agreementPresident Trump's national security adviser, Robert O'Brien, former U.S. Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell and Jared Kushner, a senior adviser to Mr. Trump..
CBS News
Stars and Stripes (newspaper) US military newspaper
Stars and Stripes: Trump orders famed US military newspaper to shutStars and Stripes has been written and published by US troops for decades starting in the Civil War.
BBC News
Trump Administration Closing Stars and Stripes newspaperStars and Stripes will cease print and online publication at the end of the month. A bipartisan group of senators says the Pentagon should find money in its huge..
NYTimes.com
