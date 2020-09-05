|
Serena Williams vs. Sloane Stephens: Highly anticipated match highlights historic U.S. Open women's draw
Saturday, 5 September 2020 ()
A record 12 Black players were in the U.S. Open women's draw, the most in the Grand Slam's 140-year history.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Sloane Stephens American tennis player
Serena Williams moves into third round at U.S. Open; matchup with Sloane Stephens is nextSerena Williams struggled with her service game in the second set, but beat Margarita Gasparyan 6-2, 6-4.
USATODAY.com
LeBron James and Other Athletes Sign Letter Against Voter Suppression
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:57Published
Serena Williams American tennis player
Serena Williams battles into US Open third round by beating Margarita GasparyanSix-time champion Serena Williams progresses to the US Open third round with a 6-2 6-4 win over Russian Margarita Gasparyan.
BBC News
Serena Williams Breaks Records At US Open
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:30Published
Serena, Murray advance at US OpenNew York—Serena Williams’ quest for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam got off the mark as Andy Murray rolled back the years with a vintage comeback at the..
WorldNews
US Open (tennis) annual international tennis tournament in New York City, New York, USA, usually played in August - September
Health officials attempted to stop Adrian Mannarino from playing at US Open
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:01Published
Zverev says he was told there was 'very little chance' Mannarino match would be playedAlexander Zverev says he was told there was "very little chance" his US Open match with Adrian Mannarino would be played.
BBC News
Novak Djokovic into US Open fourth round by beating Jan-Lennard StruffTop seed Novak Djokovic moves comfortably into the US Open fourth round, beating Jan-Lennard Struff in straight sets.
BBC News
Osaka Brings Social Issues To The Forefront During US Open
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:31Published
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this