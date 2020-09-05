Global  
 

Serena Williams vs. Sloane Stephens: Highly anticipated match highlights historic U.S. Open women's draw

USATODAY.com Saturday, 5 September 2020 ()
A record 12 Black players were in the U.S. Open women's draw, the most in the Grand Slam's 140-year history.
Serena Williams moves into third round at U.S. Open; matchup with Sloane Stephens is next

 Serena Williams struggled with her service game in the second set, but beat Margarita Gasparyan 6-2, 6-4.
USATODAY.com
LeBron James and Other Athletes Sign Letter Against Voter Suppression [Video]

LeBron James and Other Athletes Sign Letter Against Voter Suppression

James was joined by Patrick Mahomes, Sloane Stephens and a slew of other athletes in signing the letter addressed to "fans of every age, race and gender".

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:57Published

Serena Williams battles into US Open third round by beating Margarita Gasparyan

 Six-time champion Serena Williams progresses to the US Open third round with a 6-2 6-4 win over Russian Margarita Gasparyan.
BBC News
Serena Williams Breaks Records At US Open [Video]

Serena Williams Breaks Records At US Open

Serena Williams is a six-time champion at Flushing Meadows. Serena has made history yet again by winning her opening match against fellow American Kristie Ahn. Serena suffered a number of surprise defeats in the lead-up to the tournament. The 23 time Grand Slam title winner was tested against the 96th ranked Ahn. In the process, the 38-year-old surpassed Chris Evert as the all-time leader in matches won at the US Open.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:30Published

Serena, Murray advance at US Open

 New York—Serena Williams’ quest for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam got off the mark as Andy Murray rolled back the years with a vintage comeback at the..
WorldNews

Health officials attempted to stop Adrian Mannarino from playing at US Open [Video]

Health officials attempted to stop Adrian Mannarino from playing at US Open

Adrian Mannarino revealed that health officials in New York tried to stop histhird-round tie with Alexander Zverev from going ahead. The Frenchman is oneof the 11 players facing extra restrictions because of his contact with BenoitPaire, who tested positive for Covid-19 on the eve of the tournament, andofficials said he should have been in his room quarantining instead of playingZverev. His match was delayed by three hours and when it did finally go aheadthe German fifth seed won 6-7 (4) 6-4 6-2 6-2.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:01Published

Zverev says he was told there was 'very little chance' Mannarino match would be played

 Alexander Zverev says he was told there was "very little chance" his US Open match with Adrian Mannarino would be played.
BBC News

Novak Djokovic into US Open fourth round by beating Jan-Lennard Struff

 Top seed Novak Djokovic moves comfortably into the US Open fourth round, beating Jan-Lennard Struff in straight sets.
BBC News
Osaka Brings Social Issues To The Forefront During US Open [Video]

Osaka Brings Social Issues To The Forefront During US Open

Naomi Osaka has been making a statement with her face masks during the U.S. Open. She has worn masks featuring the names of Breonna Taylor and Elijah McClain in previous rounds. On Friday Osaka's mask was emblazoned with the name of Ahmaud Arbery. Osaka beat Marta Kostyuk 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-2 in New York. Last Thursday Osaka pulled out of her semifinal at the Western & Southern Open in the aftermath of Jacob Blake's shooting.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:31Published

Sumit Nagal vows to sweat it out after loss to No. 3 Thiem

 Sumit Nagal's trademark fighting spirit was on display throughout but it was not enough to get past World No. 3 Dominic Thiem, who notched up a straight-set...
Mid-Day

News24.com | 'Medical issues' delay mysterious Mannarino, Zverev US Open match

 Fifth seed Alexander Zverev won a mystery-laden US Open match that was delayed by three hours after New York state apparently staged a last-minute intervention...
News24

US Open 2020 - Naomi Osaka, Petra Kvitova enter fourth round

 Naomi Osaka survives scare to enter fourth round of US Open 2020 while Petra Kvitova also entered the next round with a tough win.
DNA Also reported by •Zee News

