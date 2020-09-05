Global  
 

Deshaun Watson agrees to huge four-year contract extension with Houston Texans

USATODAY.com Saturday, 5 September 2020 ()
The Houston Texans and quarterback Deshaun Watson agreed to a four-year extension, a person with knowledge of the deal confirmed to USA TODAY Sports.
