Raptors bury Celtics from 3-point range to win Game 4 and tie series 2-2

USATODAY.com Sunday, 6 September 2020 ()
Toronto outscored Boston 51-21 on 3-pointers for a 100-93 win in Game 4 to even the series after dropping the first two games.
Teoscar Hernández hits 14th homer of the season, Blue Jays come up short vs. Red Sox, 8-9

Teoscar Hernández hits 14th homer of the season, Blue Jays come up short vs. Red Sox, 8-9 Teoscar Hernández's strong campaign continued by hitting his 14th home run. That ties him with San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. The Toronto Blue Jays...
FOX Sports

Yairo Munoz hits walkoff single as Red Sox top Blue Jays

 Xander Bogaerts hit a tying homer in the ninth inning and catcher Christian Vazquez manufactured the winning run with his legs, rallying the Boston Red Sox past...
CBC.ca


