|
Raptors bury Celtics from 3-point range to win Game 4 and tie series 2-2
Sunday, 6 September 2020 ()
Toronto outscored Boston 51-21 on 3-pointers for a 100-93 win in Game 4 to even the series after dropping the first two games.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Celts Ethnolinguistic group
Celtic and Aberdeen should not play after quarantine breaches, says Sturgeon
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 01:37Published
Toronto City in Canada and capital of Ontario
12/19: CBSN AMFacebook allowed access to user data; Canadian company launches pizza vending machine in Toronto
CBS News
Scientists see downsides to top COVID-19 vaccines from Russia, ChinaTORONTO/CHICAGO — High-profile COVID-19 vaccines developed in Russia and China share a potential shortcoming: They are based on a common cold virus that many..
WorldNews
Baloch, Sindhis and Pashtuns stage protest in Toronto to mark International Day of Victims of Enforced Disappearances
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:49Published
Boston State capital of Massachusetts, U.S.
You're So Busted: 11 Freshman Ejected For Violating COVID-19 Protocols
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:34Published
Raptors' OG Anunoby sinks incredible 3 at buzzer to beat Celtics in Game 3OG Anunoby hit a 3 as time expired to give the Raptors a 104-103 win over the Celtics in Game 3 and cut Boston's series lead to 2-1.
USATODAY.com
'Fascism, the mafia, the Boston bomber': Trump unleashes screed of accusations against Biden after being called 'weak' on protestsDonald Trump issued a wild series of unfounded accusations against his Democratic opponent...
WorldNews
Black couple from New Jersey say they were racially profiled at a Boston hotelA Maplewood couple say they were racially profiled at a Boston hotel who charged them a $250 smoking fee, and later apologized.
USATODAY.com
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this