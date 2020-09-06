Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

UK police: Several stabbed in 'major incident' in Birmingham

Deutsche Welle Sunday, 6 September 2020 ()
British police have declared a major incident after a number of people were stabbed in the central English city of Birmingham.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Police at scene of alleged stabbing in Islington, London [Video]

Police at scene of alleged stabbing in Islington, London

Police were at the scene of an alleged stabbing at Junction Road in Islington, London, at around 10 am local time on Thursday (August 20). The filmer told Newsflare: "I was speaking to nearby..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:57Published
Crashes on major Berlin road ‘an Islamic extremist attack’ [Video]

Crashes on major Berlin road ‘an Islamic extremist attack’

A series of crashes on a major Berlin road was a planned Islamist attack,officials have told the German news agency dpa. Six people were injured, threeof them severely, when an Iraqi man allegedly..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:55Published
Watch: Ravi Shankar Prasad speaks on Sushant Rajput death probe [Video]

Watch: Ravi Shankar Prasad speaks on Sushant Rajput death probe

As the probe into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput intensifies, Union Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has now called for a fair probe into the case. In an exclusive interview with Hindustan..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:57Published

Related news from verified sources

Several stabbed in Birmingham 'major incident': UK police

 "We can confirm that at approximately 12:30am today (Sunday 6 September) we were called to reports of a stabbing in Birmingham city centre", West Midlands Police...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this