More than 100 students sent home from Palmetto High after teacher tests positive for COVID-19



More than 100 students from Palmetto High School were sent home after a teacher tested positive for the coronavirus. Story: https://wfts.tv/3hOw9qY Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:11 Published 4 days ago

More than 100 students sent home from Palmetto HS after teacher tests positive for coronavirus, district leaders confirm



More than 100 students from Palmetto High School were sent home after a teacher tested positive for the coronavirus, district leaders confirmed with ABC Action News Tuesday night. Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:58 Published 4 days ago