Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jacob Blake speaks from his hospital bed: 'Change your lives out there'

USATODAY.com Sunday, 6 September 2020 ()
A minute-long video was posted to Twitter on Saturday by Blake's attorney, Benjamin Crump in which Jacob Blake urged viewers to value their lives.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Published
News video: Jacob Blake Offers Message Of Encouragement From Hospital Bed

Jacob Blake Offers Message Of Encouragement From Hospital Bed 00:41

 Jacob Blake, the man shot by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin nearly two weeks ago, offered a message of encouragement on Saturday from his hospital bed in Milwaukee.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Benjamin Crump Benjamin Crump American lawyer

Jacob Blake Sends Powerful Message from Hospital Bed on Value of Life

 Jacob Blake has finally spoken to the public from his hospital bed where he lies paralyzed from the waist down -- and his message is simple ... don't take life..
TMZ.com

Joe Biden Meets with Jacob Blake's Family in Kenosha, Wisconsin

 Joe Biden spent over an hour face-to-face with Jacob Blake's family ... and even spoke with Jacob by phone from his hospital bed. Civil rights attorney Ben Crump..
TMZ.com

Ben Crump Says Dijon Kizzee Killing Evidence of Systemic Racism Pandemic

 Black Americans are in the midst of 2 pandemics -- COVID-19 and the systemic racism that took root 401 years ago ... so says civil rights attorney Ben Crump. Ben..
TMZ.com

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Osaka Brings Social Issues To The Forefront During US Open [Video]

Osaka Brings Social Issues To The Forefront During US Open

Naomi Osaka has been making a statement with her face masks during the U.S. Open. She has worn masks featuring the names of Breonna Taylor and Elijah McClain in previous rounds. On Friday Osaka's mask..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:31Published
Celebrities are calling for justice after unarmed Black man Jacob Blake was shot by police [Video]

Celebrities are calling for justice after unarmed Black man Jacob Blake was shot by police

Stars are calling for justice and weighing in on Jacob Blake, a Black man who was shot in the back multiple times by police in Wisconsin.

Credit: USA Today Entertainment (Domesti     Duration: 01:00Published
Jacob Blake's family speak out [Video]

Jacob Blake's family speak out

Jacob Blake's family gave powerful speeches as he lay in hospital after being shot 7 times in the back by police.

Credit: Loopsider - English     Duration: 03:14Published

Related news from verified sources

Civil Rights Lawyer Ben Crump Discusses The Ongoing Racial Tensions In The Country

 NPR's Rachel Martin speaks with attorney Ben Crump and Philonise Floyd, the brother of George Floyd. Crump represents Jacob Blake, who was shot by police in...
NPR Also reported by •CBS News

Jacob Blake speaks from his hospital bed: 'Change your lives out there'

 A minute-long video was posted to Twitter on Saturday by Blake's attorney, Benjamin Crump in which Jacob Blake urged viewers to value their lives.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •CBS NewsTMZ.com

Ben Crump Says Breonna Taylor's Family's Faith Shot After Plea Deal Leak

 The family of Breonna Taylor is rattled by the news of the shocking plea deal offered to her ex-boyfriend, according to their attorney, who adds ... they're...
TMZ.com


Tweets about this