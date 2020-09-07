|
LeBron James, Anthony Davis lead Lakers to bounce-back win over Rockets in Game 2
Monday, 7 September 2020 ()
The Lakers finished with a 117-109 win over the Rockets in Game 2 by relying on a simple formula: Depend on their star players.
