Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

LeBron James, Anthony Davis lead Lakers to bounce-back win over Rockets in Game 2

USATODAY.com Monday, 7 September 2020 ()
The Lakers finished with a 117-109 win over the Rockets in Game 2 by relying on a simple formula: Depend on their star players.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
News video: Cousin Sal: Harden & Rockets could catch LeBron & Lakers off guard in Game 1 | FOX BET LIVE

Cousin Sal: Harden & Rockets could catch LeBron & Lakers off guard in Game 1 | FOX BET LIVE 03:30

 The Houston Rockets face off against the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 1 of their series tonight, and the FOX BET LIVE crew decide who they think will come out on top. Cousin Sal tells Rachel Bonnetta and Todd Fuhrman why he thinks LeBron James and the Lakers' rest advantage may end up being more of an...

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Los Angeles Lakers Los Angeles Lakers American professional basketball team

Rockets' James Harden, Russell Westbrook overcome Lakers' LeBron James, Anthony Davis in Game 1

 The Rockets' stars outperformed the Lakers' stars as Houston stole Game 1 with a comfy 112-97 win over Los Angeles.
USATODAY.com

Rockets beat Thunder to set up play-off series against Lakers

 A late defensive play from James Harden helps the Houston Rockets set up a Western Conference semi-final against the Los Angeles Lakers.
BBC News

LeBron James Honors Chadwick Boseman with Wakanda Sign at Lakers Game

 LeBron James honored Chadwick Boseman Saturday night at the Lakers/Trail Blazers game ... and echoed a feeling millions of people share about the tragedies of..
TMZ.com

Lakers & Bucks reach second round of NBA play-offs

 The Los Angeles Lakers and the Milwaukee Bucks reach the second round of the NBA play-offs as games return on Saturday.
BBC News

LeBron James LeBron James American basketball player

10/16: CBSN AM

 12 Democrats take the stage at fourth primary debate; Hong Kong protesters burn Lebron James jersey
CBS News

LeBron James, Anthony Davis shine again as Lakers close out Blazers in Game 5

 LeBron James and Anthony Davis combined for 79 points as the Lakers finished off the Blazers in Game 5 for their first playoff series win since 2012.
USATODAY.com

Anthony Davis Anthony Davis American basketball player


Rocket Rocket Missile or vehicle which flies using thrust from a reaction gas engine


Related videos from verified sources

Chris Broussard breaks down Rockets strategies to upset the Lakers in semifinals [Video]

Chris Broussard breaks down Rockets strategies to upset the Lakers in semifinals

Chris Broussard joins the show to break down strategies the Houston Rockets can use to upset the Los Angeles Lakers. Broussard feels they should continue to play their strengths with small ball &..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 04:38Published
Key play by James Harden reminds us of his versatility [Video]

Key play by James Harden reminds us of his versatility

Following a huge defensive play to seal a Game 7 win against the Thunder, James Harden reminds us all of his versatility which will be integral for their upcoming series against the Lakers.

Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic)     Duration: 01:07Published
'OKC was the best team in clutch situations, they lost this ball game' — Shannon Sharpe on OKC's Gm7 loss to Rockets | UNDISPU [Video]

'OKC was the best team in clutch situations, they lost this ball game' — Shannon Sharpe on OKC's Gm7 loss to Rockets | UNDISPU

Last night provided another thrilling end to a Game 7 for the Houston Rockets. James Harden went 1 for 9 from beyond the arc for only 17 points but made up for it on the defensive end when it mattered...

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 02:25Published

Related news from verified sources

LeBron James, Anthony Davis lead Lakers to bounce-back win over Rockets in Game 2

 The Lakers finished with a 117-109 win over the Rockets in Game 2 by relying on a simple formula: Depend on their star players.
USATODAY.com

Shannon Sharpe on LeBron leading Lakers to Game 5 win over Blazers: ‘Put some respect on his name!’

Shannon Sharpe on LeBron leading Lakers to Game 5 win over Blazers: ‘Put some respect on his name!’ The Los Angeles Lakers eliminated the Portland Trail Blazers in Game 5, with amazing performances from both LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Shannon Sharpe tells...
FOX Sports

Rockets' James Harden, Russell Westbrook overcome Lakers' LeBron James, Anthony Davis in Game 1

 The Rockets' stars outperformed the Lakers' stars as Houston stole Game 1 with a comfy 112-97 win over Los Angeles.
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this