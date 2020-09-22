Shannon Sharpe: I expect LeBron's Lakers to go up 3-0, the Nuggets are desperate | UNDISPUTED

Global  
 

FOX Sports Tuesday, 22 September 2020
Shannon Sharpe: I expect LeBron's Lakers to go up 3-0, the Nuggets are desperate | UNDISPUTEDThe Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets face off in Game 3 tonight with LeBron James & company holding a comfortable 2-0 series lead. Denver had a chance to chance to tie the series Sunday night, but Anthony Davis’ dramatic 3-pointer helped LA steal a win at the buzzer. Tonight would basically be an elimination game for the Nuggets, as no team in NBA history has ever come back from a 3-0 deficit to win a playoff series. Hear what Shannon Sharpe has to say about Game 3 of Lakers vs. Nuggets.
 The Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets face off in Game 3 tonight with LeBron James & company holding a comfortable 2-0 series lead. Denver had a chance to chance to tie the series Sunday night, but Anthony Davis’ dramatic 3-pointer helped LA steal a win at the buzzer. Tonight would basically...

