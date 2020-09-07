Tokyo Olympics: Games will go ahead 'with or without Covid', says IOC VP

Covid: Gymnast Dipa Karmakar resumes training after 5 months



Gymnast Dipa Karmakar resumed training after more than five months. Karmakar was on a break due to the raging Covid-19 pandemic. The athlete was back in gym to enhance her gymnastic skills. Karmakar was seen flexing muscles to get back in action. "I am feeling glad that after over five months I came to the gym. All the gyms were shut due to coronavirus pandemic in March. I thank Tripura Sports Council for giving me training opportunity. We were undergoing online fitness training all this while," Gymnast Dipa Karmakar said. The gymnast resumed training under supervision of her coach BS Nandi. "I started giving online classes during the lockdown. As of now, the aim is to get these players back in their form," Dipa Karmakar's coach, BS Nandi said. The Coronavirus pandemic took a toll on sports activities across the world. The 2020 Tokyo Olympics was also postponed until next year. The event has been scheduled to take place from July 23 to August 8, 2021.

