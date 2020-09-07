|
Tokyo Olympics: Games will go ahead 'with or without Covid', says IOC VP
Monday, 7 September 2020 ()
The postponed Tokyo Olympic Games will go ahead next year "with or without Covid", the vice-president of the International Olympic Committee says. John Coates confirmed to news agency AFP that the Olympics would start on 23 July next year, calling them the "Games that conquered Covid". They were originally scheduled to start in July 2020, but were postponed due to...
