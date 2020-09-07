Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tokyo Olympics: Games will go ahead 'with or without Covid', says IOC VP

WorldNews Monday, 7 September 2020 ()
Tokyo Olympics: Games will go ahead 'with or without Covid', says IOC VPThe postponed Tokyo Olympic Games will go ahead next year "with or without Covid", the vice-president of the International Olympic Committee says. John Coates confirmed to news agency AFP that the Olympics would start on 23 July next year, calling them the "Games that conquered Covid". They were originally scheduled to start in July 2020, but were postponed due to...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

13 special trains start within Tamil Nadu after COVID relaxations [Video]

13 special trains start within Tamil Nadu after COVID relaxations

Indian Railways has started to operate 13 special trains within Tamil Nadu from September 07 after the state government extended relaxations amid COVID-19. People were seen boarding train at Madurai Junction. There are 51,450 active cases of coronavirus in Tamil Nadu. India has crossed 42 lakh-mark for coronavirus cases on September 07.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:08Published
Robert Pattinson reportedly tests positive for COVID-19, halting ‘The Batman’ production [Video]

Robert Pattinson reportedly tests positive for COVID-19, halting ‘The Batman’ production

Just days after production resumed in the United Kingdom, ‘The Batman’ has already been halted by COVID-19.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:00Published
Metro trains back on track across country with COVID precautions [Video]

Metro trains back on track across country with COVID precautions

Except Maharashtra, metro services resumed across the country from September 7 as part of unlock 4 amid COVID-19. Bengaluru Metro has resumed services on Purple Line today. Trains will operate between 8-11 am and 4:30-7:30 pm with a frequency of five minutes in Bengaluru. Meanwhile, Lucknow Metro has also started its services from 7 am onwards, following preventive measures against COVID-19.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 03:33Published

2020 Summer Olympics 2020 Summer Olympics Games of the 32nd Olympiad, to be held in Tokyo, Japan

Coronavirus raises concerns at Tokyo Olympics; clashes in Afghanistan amid U.S. peace talks

 Some of the athletes and coaches participating in the Summer Olympics in Tokyo are concerned what will happen if the coronavirus keeps spreading. Also, there..
CBS News
Covid: Gymnast Dipa Karmakar resumes training after 5 months [Video]

Covid: Gymnast Dipa Karmakar resumes training after 5 months

Gymnast Dipa Karmakar resumed training after more than five months. Karmakar was on a break due to the raging Covid-19 pandemic. The athlete was back in gym to enhance her gymnastic skills. Karmakar was seen flexing muscles to get back in action. "I am feeling glad that after over five months I came to the gym. All the gyms were shut due to coronavirus pandemic in March. I thank Tripura Sports Council for giving me training opportunity. We were undergoing online fitness training all this while," Gymnast Dipa Karmakar said. The gymnast resumed training under supervision of her coach BS Nandi. "I started giving online classes during the lockdown. As of now, the aim is to get these players back in their form," Dipa Karmakar's coach, BS Nandi said. The Coronavirus pandemic took a toll on sports activities across the world. The 2020 Tokyo Olympics was also postponed until next year. The event has been scheduled to take place from July 23 to August 8, 2021.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:00Published
Bouncing back from Olympic disappointment [Video]

Bouncing back from Olympic disappointment

Japanese trampolinist Tetsuya Sotomura was pushing for his country's final qualification spot for the Tokyo Olympics earlier this year but his dream was shattered when the Games were postponed.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:15Published

International Olympic Committee International Olympic Committee Non-governmental ruling body of the Olympic Movement

Bach hopes the Tokyo Games will be a milestone following coronavirus [Video]

Bach hopes the Tokyo Games will be a milestone following coronavirus

IOC president Bach hopes for a wordwide celebration in Tokyo

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 03:54Published
Bach hoped the Tokyo Games will be a milestone following coronavirus [Video]

Bach hoped the Tokyo Games will be a milestone following coronavirus

IOC president Bach hopes for a wordwide celebration in Tokyo

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 03:54Published
Bach opens the first IOC session since the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics to 2021 [Video]

Bach opens the first IOC session since the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics to 2021

First IOC session since Tokyo Olympics postponement is opened by Thomas Bach

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 04:05Published

John Coates (sports administrator) John Coates (sports administrator) Australian sports administrator

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

New logo for 2028 Los Angeles Olympics [Video]

New logo for 2028 Los Angeles Olympics

Organizers have released a unique emblem for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic and Paralympic games. The L, 28, and Olympic rings stay the same, but the A constantly morphs.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:40Published
Americans working from home are feeling pressured to be available at all hours of the day [Video]

Americans working from home are feeling pressured to be available at all hours of the day

Sixty-five percent of Americans working from home during the coronavirus pandemic are working longer hours than ever before, according to new research.The survey asked 2,000 Americans working from home..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:05Published
Tracking statewide COVID-19 cases in schools [Video]

Tracking statewide COVID-19 cases in schools

With the majority of Florida school districts now back in session, a lot of uncertainty remains about the state posting school cases of COVID-19. It's something it says it's working on but has still..

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 01:53Published

Related news from verified sources

Tokyo Olympics: Games will go ahead 'with or without Covid', says IOC VP

Tokyo Olympics: Games will go ahead 'with or without Covid', says IOC VP The postponed Tokyo Olympic Games will go ahead next year "with or without Covid", the vice-president of the International Olympic Committee says. John Coates...
WorldNews Also reported by •SBS

Adam Rippon Talks Designing the 2028 Summer Olympics Logo With Billie Eilish & Others

 Although the 2020 Tokyo Olympics have been postponed to 2021 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, planning for the 2028 summer games is well underway....
E! Online

Oxford study finds Tokyo Olympics to be costliest Summer Games

 It looks at Olympic costs since 1960 and finds they keep increasing despite claims by the International Olympic Committee that costs are being cut.
Hindu Also reported by •Japan Today

Tweets about this